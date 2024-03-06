JD.com beats quarterly revenue estimates

STORY: JD.com saw revenues beat estimates in the fourth quarter.

On Wednesday (March 6), the Chinese online retailer reported revenue of $42.52 billion - just ahead of analyst projections.

Aggressive price cuts helped revive demand from consumers dealing with an uncertain economy.

China's economic growth has been shaky recently.

While high youth unemployment and lower wages for office workers have led to consumers tightening the purse strings.

That's driven retailers like JD.com to employ heavy discounts to support sales.

Some analysts believe the company's popularity among cost-conscious buyers has grown over the quarter.

JD.com also announced it would upsize its share repurchase program on Wednesday (March 6).

It said it will buy up to $3 billion worth of its shares over the next 36 months.

Investors liked what they heard as JD.com shares jumped 12% in U.S. premarket trading.