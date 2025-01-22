J&J posts a Q4 earnings beat, but headwinds remain

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) posted fourth quarter earnings that topped analyst estimates. However, company continues to be weighed down by headwinds such as foreign exchange issues, weak medical device sales in China, and potential generic competition for its drug Stelara.

Senior Health Reporter Anjalee Khemlani joins Market Domination to break down J&J's latest quarter.

To watch more expert insights and analysis on the latest market action, check out more Market Domination here.

This post was written by Josh Lynch.