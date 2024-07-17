J.B. Hunt stock falls on Q2 earnings miss

Shares of J.B. Hunt (JBHT) are slipping after its second quarter earnings fell below Wall Street's expectations, dragged down by lower volume and higher expenses.

Market Domination Hosts Julie Hyman and Josh Lipton break down the headwinds facing the logistics services and freight shipping company and the reasons behind its weak demand.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Market Domination.

This post was written by Melanie Riehl

Video Transcript

Hey, who doesn't love to talk about trucking?

That stock, though, is lower after missing on earnings, the logistics services and freight shipping companies, saying it will continue to play the long game with its approach despite overall freight demand remaining under water.

ADVERTISEMENT

And it seems like the main problem here is pricing and margins for JB hunt that that's where the weakness came from.

Yet, UM, that maybe even if volume starts to get better pricing trends, according to analysts, are not necessarily getting better.

Yeah, I thought some of the commentary on the call was pretty interesting.

They talked about, puts and takes on the top line, said it was a combination of either lower volumes in our yield, but most notably, lower rates were the main drivers of the lower revenue.

They also I saw some of the colour they gave out their customers, um, worth mentioning to, Julie said.

Our customers have worked through most of their excess inventory.

They now feel appropriately sized with current sales activity levels and then went on to say we cannot predict when the market will inflect.

Our customers know we stand ready to meet their growing transportation needs across our entire scroll services.

To which the strategist Peter Boar added, The entire manufacturing world is waiting for that inventory.

Restock inflexion.

Yeah.

I mean, there have been a lot of inflexions over the past couple of years, so they've been, you know, there's a lot of whip sawing in the industry.