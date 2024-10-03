Israel Strikes Beirut, Says Eight Soldiers Killed in Lebanon Operation

Cover Media

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the actress-entrepreneur shared a photo of her posing next to the bestselling writer of mystery novels and thrillers. In the accompanying caption, Reese announced that she is working on a book with Harlan that is due to be released on 14 October 2025. "I'm beyond excited to share that I'm co-writing my very first thriller with # 1 bestselling author, @harlancoben ! As a massive fan of Harlan's work, I can't believe he agreed to co-author a novel with me..."