Iran-Backed Houthi Rebels Fire Missile at Israel

Associated Press

The Italian army will start guarding medical staff at a hospital in the southern Calabria region from Monday, after a string of violent attacks on doctors and nurses by enraged patients and relatives across Italy, according to local media reports. Prefect Paolo Giovanni Grieco has approved a plan to reinforce the surveillance services already operated by soldiers on sensitive targets in the Calabrian town of Vibo Valentia, including the hospital, the reports added. Recent attacks on health workers have been particularly frequent in southern Italy, prompting doctors’ national guild to ask for the army to be deployed to ensure medical staff’s safety.