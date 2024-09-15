Iran-Backed Houthi Rebels Fire Missile at Israel
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged to respond to the missile fired by Yemen’s Houthi rebels in central Israel.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged to respond to the missile fired by Yemen’s Houthi rebels in central Israel.
The Italian army will start guarding medical staff at a hospital in the southern Calabria region from Monday, after a string of violent attacks on doctors and nurses by enraged patients and relatives across Italy, according to local media reports. Prefect Paolo Giovanni Grieco has approved a plan to reinforce the surveillance services already operated by soldiers on sensitive targets in the Calabrian town of Vibo Valentia, including the hospital, the reports added. Recent attacks on health workers have been particularly frequent in southern Italy, prompting doctors’ national guild to ask for the army to be deployed to ensure medical staff’s safety.
NICE, France (AP) — At least eight people died during a failed attempt to cross the English Channel from northern France, French maritime authorities said Sunday.
Follow all the action from Molineux Stadium
Harry Brook is set to captain England for the first time in the one-day international series against Australia after Jos Buttler was ruled out because of his persistent calf injury. Brook, 25, has only 15 caps in ODI cricket but England views him as a future leader and had already primed the Yorkshireman to deputize for Buttler when the squad was announced.
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — England and English soccer teams could be removed from UEFA competitions if a new regulator is considered to be “Government interference” in the sport.
Arsenal won the first north London derby of the season at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
BAKU, Azerbaijan (AP) — Battles for the lead, a dramatic late crash, a championship contender's comeback.
Evans’ 6-0 7-5 defeat in Manchester saw Canada progress to the last eight at Britain’s expense.
The storm is Asia's most powerful this year and has wreaked havoc in other countries including Vietnam.
"I regret arguing with their dad loud enough for them to hear. I've apologized to all three of them for that because they deserved better. I can't imagine trying to go to sleep when your parents are fighting. It's my biggest regret in life."
NFL Network's Gerald McCoy and Kurt Warner on how will Minnesota Vikings defense attempt to confuse quarterback Brock Purdy and San Francisco 49ers offense in Week 2.
Two internal monologues vie for attention in The Fell author’s revelatory account of her struggles with anorexia and its roots in her childhood
Two days ago, I got dressed, well, barely dressed, in a skintight black latex number held together with corset-style red cord. I was here to march down a catwalk in front of 500 members of the press and public.
James Middleton has shared a glimpse of an unseen family photo which features in his new upcoming memoir titled, Meet Ella. Get the details...
Donald Trump talks a lot about inflation, but would his agenda reduce inflation? Not according to 16 Nobel Prize-winning economists and other experts
Russia has been gaining ground in parts of eastern Ukraine including around Pokrovsk. Zelenskiy said the situation in the east was "very tough", adding that half of Ukraine's brigades there were not equipped. Zelenskiy said weapons aid packages promised by the United States and European nations were arriving very slowly.
PRAGUE (AP) — Another night of torrential rains pounding Central Europe forced mass evacuations as the death toll rose on Sunday.
NFL Network's Steve Mariucci on if the Pittsburgh Steelers should stick with quarterback Justin Fields as QB1.
Third T20 between England and Australia abandoned due to rain, series tied at 1-1
Manchester United kick things off at Southampton