The 'IPO Spring' is on the way in 2025

As a slew of companies are set to go public this week, Connor Group Managing Partner Jim Neesen joins Morning Brief anchors Seana Smith and Brad Smith to discuss the current state of the IPO market.

Neesen anticipates a revival in IPO activity, describing an upcoming "IPO spring." He explains that companies have spent the past two years in "winter conditions," focusing on achieving profitability and growth, with approximately 1,400 unicorns — or a private startup valued at $1 billion or more — now existing globally.

"For a lot of companies, they want to make sure the business is strong. You have to have a growth story that's quite important," he tells Yahoo Finance, emphasizing the significance of artificial intelligence in these growth narratives.

Neesen points out that first-year IPO companies face significant challenges in managing business growth and customer relationships while establishing "visibility" for future forecasting: "You really have to make sure that you have the people, process, systems that you understand your business so you can articulate a message to the Street."

This post was written by Angel Smith