Investors should 'sit tight' on their AI plays: Strategist

Marvin Loh, State Street senior global macro strategist joins Morning Brief to discuss how the tech sector (XLK) will be impacted by the Federal Reserve's rate-cutting cycle.

Loh believes that tech will be "one of the bigger beneficiaries" of the Fed's interest rate cuts. He notes that the sector has demonstrated strong earnings growth, and it is one of the few areas of the market that hasn't experienced significant revisions. "So that kind of stronger story is still out there. You know, quality growth generating cash and really defendable moats are kind of where you want to put some of your long-term bets," he tells Yahoo Finance.

He is bullish on AI, and believes that the technology will continue to drive valuations higher. Thus, if investors have exposure to these mega-cap AI players, he advises them to "sit tight, hold on," as "the story still has many chapters to be played out."

Well, let's zero in on technology.

The NASDAQ Composite opening lower this morning, coming off of a winning session after the major averages slid on that hotter than expected inflation report here.

But Tech is doing well over the course of the month, as it's the second strongest performer so far, coming in just behind energy, the XL K hitting its highest level since July, Joining us now in studio on the Tech trade and much more.

We've got Marvin Lowe, who's the senior global macro strategist over at State Street.

Marvin.

Great to have you back in studio here with us.

Thanks for having me.

Let's dive into this.

I mean, A as we're thinking about where investors are are still placing the most emphasis within this market, it seems still like technology is, is getting a lot of the the the lustre right now.

How much of that do you think is tied to what we've seen in the past?

Where when the Fed begins to cut rates, technology is one of the biggest beneficiaries?

Yeah.

I mean, it's certainly, uh, gonna be one of the bigger, uh, beneficiaries for sure.

Um, it's where we're seeing earnings growth So when we kind of look at maybe some of the revisions that we've seen in the third quarter, tech hasn't been one of those that have experienced revision revisions on the downside.

So that kind of stronger story is still is is out there, um, you know, quality growth, generating cash, Um, and really defendable moats are are kind of where you wanna put some of your long term bets.

So what do you think?

The upside then looks for some of these larger cap tech names.

You know what?

Um, you've got to be a believer.

You've got to be a believer in a I And these valuations are kind of hard to get your hands around if you don't believe they were really hard to get your hands around back in 2000 and kind of look at how those models evolved.

So, um, if you have the luxury of looking at your portfolio that way and you believe, um, you know and I am a believer, um, then you know you you know, you sit tight, Hold hold on if you will.

Um, but the story still has many chapters to be, uh, to be played out