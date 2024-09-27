Advertisement
Investors eye PCE, Costco shares under pressure: Yahoo Finance

Wall Street is digesting this morning's release of the latest Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) data, the Federal Reserve's preferred measure of inflation. Meanwhile, Costco (COST) shares are under pressure following the wholesale retail giant's latest quarterly results. Despite recent increases in membership fees, the company fell short of sales expectations. Yahoo Finance's trending tickers include BlackBerry Limited (BB), SuperMicro Computer (SMCI), and Coinbase (COIN).

Key guests include:
9:05 a.m. ET : Tiffany Wilding, PIMCO Managing Director and Economist
9:30 a.m. ET Angelo Kourkafas, Edward Jones Senior Investment Strategist
10:15 a.m. ET Rich Lesser, BCG Global Chair
10:45 a.m. ET Stuart Kaiser, Citi Head of U.S. Equity Trading Strategy
11:30 a.m. ET Ed Hallen, Klaviyo Chief Product Officer & Co-Founder