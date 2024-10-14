Investors eye earnings, Nike’s new CEO takes helm: Yahoo Finance

Wall Street will be watching earnings this week, with banks such as Bank of America and Citigroup set to report, along with streaming giant Netflix. One stock in focus on Monday is Nike (NKE), as the athletic apparel giant undergoes a leadership change. Elliott Hill replaces John Donahoe as CEO today. Yahoo Finance's trending tickers feature MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR), Coinbase Global (COIN), and Mara Holdings (MARA).

9:30 a.m. ET Jeff Krumpelman, Mariner Wealth Advisors Chief Investment Strategist & Head of Equities

10:05 a.m. ET Hani Redha, PineBridge Investments Multi-asset Portfolio Manager

10:20 a.m. ET Bill Smead, Smead Capital Management CIO

10:45 a.m. ET George Seay, Annandale Capital Founder & Chairman

11:15 a.m. ET Dina Caggiula, Vanguard Institutional Investor Group Head of Participant Experience