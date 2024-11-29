Investors eye Black Friday shopping, bitcoin in shortened trading session: Yahoo Finance

It will be a shortened trading day for Wall Street, with the US stock markets closing at 1:00 p.m. ET. Investors are keeping an eye on how much retailers are discounting for Black Friday, one of the biggest shopping days of the year. Bitcoin (BTC-USD) is also on the move. Crypto traders have been watching to see when it will break the $100,000 mark. Trending tickers on Yahoo Finance include Nvidia (NVDA), MicroStrategy (MSTR), and Tesla (TSLA).

Key guests include:

9:30 a.m. ET - Rob Haworth, U.S. Bank Wealth Management Senior Investment Strategist

9:40 a.m. ET - Jack Kleinhenz, National Retail Federation Chief Economist

10:15 a.m. ET - Naveen Jaggi, JLL Americas President of Retail

12:00 p.m. ET - Quincy Krosby, Chief Global Strategist, LPL Financial

12:15 p.m. ET - Lauren Saidel-Baker, Economist, ITR Economics

1:20 p.m. ET - Eric Fisch, HSBC Head of Retail and Apparel, US Commercial Banking