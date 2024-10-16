Investors should 'buy any dip' in high-quality stocks: Portfolio mgr.

With the US presidential election approaching and uncertainty surrounding the Federal Reserve's rate-cutting timeline through 2024, investors are seeking guidance on market strategy. Brandywine Global portfolio manager John McClain joins Wealth! to share his investment outlook.

McClain expresses optimism about current market (^DJI, ^IXIC, ^GSPC) conditions, noting that third quarter earnings are "off to a good start." He highlights several positive indicators, including big banks' outperformance, strong net interest margins, and healthy loan demand, concluding that "the economy is positioned well going forward."

While acknowledging that the election will likely trigger market volatility, McClain advocates for an opportunistic approach, advising investors to "buy any dip at this point." He believes this strategy will serve investors "well" during this period, predicting that post-election clarity will benefit markets as they "like what it sees on a go-forward basis."

"We believe that buying high-quality businesses makes a lot of sense at this point in time," McClain emphasizes, specifically mentioning ASML Holding (ASML) as an example of a quality investment opportunity. He adds: "We also think that if you see a meaningful pullback in the S&P here with the election angst, you're supposed to take advantage of that because we do still see reasonable earnings growth going into 2025."

Video Transcript

With less than 20 days until the presidential election and two more rate decisions before the end of the year, treasury yields could see some volatility in the upcoming months.

But what does that mean for your portfolio?

And how can you best position yourself joining us?

Now, we've got John mclean Portfolio manager at Brandywine Global.

Great to have you here with us, John.

So first and foremost, there's a multitude of factors that are playing out right now that investors have to keep in mind, especially with just a few weeks left here, several weeks left, I should say here in the fourth quarter, as we're trying to round out some of the performance that we've seen over the course of this year that's held what 4647 record highs.

So all these things considered, where should investors be looking through some of the earnings that have come out this season and trying to position their portfolio for quarter the fourth quarter.

Yeah.

Well, look, um I think we're off to a good start in terms of uh earnings and that's what really we're paying attention to.

And you've seen heavyweights like Schwab JP Morgan and now, Morgan Stanley deliver both top line and bottom line growth.

And uh the what we're hearing from them is very positive, right?

Net net interest margin is uh is holding strong, there's demand for loan growth and uh we think the economy is positioned well going forward here.

So what we have is yes, the election coming up and there will be volatility around that and we think you're supposed to buy any dip at this point.

Uh This feels very much like 2019 and 2021 end of the year melt up.

A lot of risk chasing in the marketplace.

And so uh we believe that uh investors have served well being in the market at this point in time and after we clear the election, that uncertainty goes away and the market's gonna like what it sees on a go forward basis.

Ok. All dips are not created equal though John.

So what are the perhaps dips that you're watching that are most ripe for opportunity?

Long term?

Yeah, look uh II I think you see uh tech heavyweights like SML uh that that's very interesting from, from our perspective, this is a, a company with probably the widest moat uh available.

And so yes, there will be earnings hiccups.

Uh but we believe that buying quality businesses makes, makes a lot of sense at this point in time.

We also think that if you see uh a meaningful pull back in the s and P here, uh, with election angst, you're supposed to take advantage of that because we do still see reasonable earnings growth going into 2025.

And what about post election?

Yeah, from a post election standpoint again, we believe that, uh, you know, the overhang that's in front of the market here goes away and the focus goes back to, uh, American exceptionalism in terms of, uh, the underlying growth of the businesses that permeate the S and P 500.

And again, we're going to see, I think strong earnings growth uh in, in, in three Q and on a go forward basis.

And le let's not forget that monetary policy is loosening at this point in time.

So we have loose fiscal policy, we have wide open financial conditions and we have a reasonably stimulative balance sheet.

We think that is very supportive for risk, assets across asset classes.

And then just lastly, John, while we have you here, 11 thing that really stuck out to me, I in your view here is you wouldn't be surprised if we're talking about rate hikes again in 18 months.

What would need to play out in order for that to be the case because that puts us at what Q one of 2026 that we would be even in the thought process, which means that leading up to that we could potentially be seeing the fed have to acknowledge that.

Oh, absolutely.

Look, as I laid out.

Uh monetary policy can't be looked at in a vacuum.

It is restrictive, it's getting less restrictive but everything else, financial conditions, fiscal policy and the balance sheet are stimulative at this point in time.

So it's that rate of change, it's that change in monetary policy is going to lead to asset price growth.

It's going to lead to things like home price appreciation, which is going to uh create inflation again in the marketplace.

And that fed dual mandate is going to shift back to thinking about inflation.

But that again is a 12 to 18 month uh time frame for from our perspective.

All right, John mclean Portfolio manager at Brandywine Global John, thanks so much for taking the time here with us today.