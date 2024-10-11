'An investment in Workday is an investment in AI': CEO says.

Workday (WDAY) CEO Carl Eschenbach joins Asking for a Trend to discuss the HR software company's outlook and different avenues for growth.

Eschenbach expects 15% growth for Workday over the next two and a half years, ultimately driving a 30% operating margin. He notes that the company is focused on "multiple growth levers," with AI being one of the most important.

"An investment in Workday is an investment in AI. We've been on this journey for 10 years, and we are now monetizing it in many different dimensions," he tells Josh Lipton and Brian Sozzi. "For example, our renewal rates are very high. Customers don't take Workday out to bring in a new AI platform. We are the AI platform."

Eschenbach points to Workday's acquisition of HiredScore, allowing recruiting departments to increase their productivity and accelerate their time to hire by leveraging AI. He adds that the company is also focused on international growth as well as growing its human capital management platform and financials platform:

"The reason financials are really important to us is because a lot of the financials platforms are still on premises. They're not in the cloud. We estimate only 30% of workloads in financials has moved to the cloud. That means there's 70% opportunity for us to help those customers move to the cloud, their financials platform, and marry it up with their HR platform and run a common architecture across both."

Eschenbach also emphasizes the company's focus on partnerships: "They're innovating on top of us, and they're also very interested in figuring out how we can partner to drive their solutions to market in conjunction with ours. So it's a win for us. It's a win for our partners, and it's a win for ultimately our joint customers."

Let me ask you, Carl, you know, for for work day investors who are listening right now, I'm sure top of mind from them, Carl, is is how you think about driving a rebound in growth.

What is driving?

I know we talked a little about Is it a i?

Is it M and a Is it international?

Is it all three and something more?

Yeah.

So we just laid out what we call our midterm guide over the next, you know, 2.5 years, which is a 15% growth rate.

So mid teens growth rate, we're gonna drive 30% operating margin.

And we're focused on trying it driving, you know, durable growth with operating margin expansion at the same time.

And for a company.

Josh getting closer.

You know, we're over 8 billion on our track to 10 billion and 15% grow over three is pretty good.

We have multiple growth levers.

We're focused on one is a I.

In fact, a lot of people ask us, you know what or how are you monetizing a I something we get asked, quite frankly, in investment in Work Day is an investment in a I We've been on this journey for 10 years, and we are now monetizing it in many different dimensions.

For example, our renewal rates are very high.

Customers don't take work day out to, you know, in, you know, and, uh, bring in a new a I platform.

We are the A I platform.

We're also selling things around the platform around extend, which allows you to bring a I into our platform.

We actually have something super powerful when it comes to recruiting.

Think about HR.

One of the biggest expenses you have in HR is recruiting, and we made an acquisition earlier this year of a company called Hired Score that allows us to go to a recruiting department and say, What if we could increase your productivity of your recruiters by 20 to 25% and also accelerate your time to hire by the same?

That's a powerful solution.

So it's a I driving our growth.

The other areas, we are focused on international growth.

Today we get about 25% of our business internationally, yet it represents more than 50% of our addressable market, and then another thing we're focusing on is both our human Capital Management platform.

But also we're seeing really good growth in our financials platform.

And the reason financials are really important to us is because a lot of the financials platforms are still on premises.

They're not in the cloud.

We estimate only 30% of workloads and financials has moved to the cloud.

That means there's 70% opportunity for us to help those customers move to the cloud their financials platform and marry it up with their HR platform and run a common architecture across both.

So in the I'd say the other areas, we're focused on partners.

The ecosystem that we're building around workday is ultimately gonna become an economy.

Partners are coming to us.

They're partnering with with us.

They wanna drive us into the market, resell for us.

They're innovating on top of us, and they're also very interested in figuring out how we can partner to drive their solutions to market in conjunction with ours.

So it's a win for us.

It's a win for our partners, and it's a win for ultimately our joint customers.

So there's many different growth levers we have going forward, and you know, I'm here to say growing 15% approaching, You know, you know, $10 billion in revenue is a really good growth rate for a company of our size.

And it becomes, you know, something we're focused on, and it's through innovation.

Uh, both organic and and organic innovation.

Carl, it is great to have you on the show today.

Thanks for taking the time to drop by.

Thank you for having me.