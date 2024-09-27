What it’s like to get an investment from Nvidia's CEO

Market darling Nvidia (NVDA) is not an island. They fund and advice numerous companies, including You.com. Founder and CEO of the company, Richard Socher, joined Yahoo Finance Executive Editor Brian Sozzi on Opening Bid, to share market commentary, AI insights, and personal experience with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, as Nvidia is the second largest investor of You.com. Socher shared, "in the beginning, he focused a lot on speed of NVIDIA. But then at some point realized that the best way is to focus on gaming at first and, and like really like dominate that niche." He added Jensen's advice is especially good for startups to focus on before expanding.

I, I think NVIDIA is uh an amazing company.

They're also the second largest investor in you.com in our series B that we just announced a few weeks ago.

Uh I was extremely impressed uh with of Jensen when I had one on one conversation with him.

He's incredibly well read loves History too.

I gave him sort of this uh um answer about the Peloponnesian war.

And he's like, oh, you mentioning this uh theo I think uh uh researcher or, or historian.

And indeed it was mentioned in the summary and I was like, oh good, good thing you get, you got nervous in front of Jensen.

Like, what is that like?

Uh he, he's, he's so friendly.

It's uh like, I, I'm not, I don't generally get that nervous uh with, with most people, but um it, it was very impressive to, to hear him giving advice and so on.

So I do think uh it's the right time, the right place for this, this company.

Um It's also clear that they're, you know, thinking about not just the GP US but moving up the stack and um I'm yeah, very excited about it.

What type of advice would a Jensen give you?

I mean, as someone who, I mean, you've been in this industry seemingly forever.

Like, what is he, what does he tell you?

I mean, he doesn't tell you just work hard because you're working hard.

Like what does he say?

Um a bunch of things.

It was a fairly long conversation, almost two hours in the end.

But uh um one of that was really interesting is that, you know, he said in the beginning he focused a lot on speed of NVIDIA.

But then at some point realized that the best way is to focus on gaming at first and, and like really uh like dominate that niche.

It's not his exact words, but sort of how I interpreted, which is generally good start up advice and then expand from there.

And still remember in 2011, 12, uh my research group um at uh Stanford and Rings uh A I group, like uh we were trying to buy more and more GP US and uh at the time and video was like, what, who are you, why, why are you trying to buy our GP US.

So you're not even the graphics group, right.

Which is sort of traditionally where they had sold most of the GP US.

And now of course, we have GP US that don't even have a graphics out.

Right.

They're just for A I workloads.