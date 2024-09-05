Investing in growth stocks? Here's one money manager's ideas

September is historically a lousy month for the stock market. But even in a rough market, there can be bright spots.

Despite the volatility, one positive Mahoney Asset Management CEO Ken Mahoney sees is investors broadening out their investments beyond the "Magnificent Seven" names.

As a growth manager, Mahoney says he doesn't mind "some of these companies that are embracing technology to help out their top line and bottom line." He uses Walmart (WMT) as one example of a company that is using technology to grow its e-commerce business.

Mahoney also likes Apple (AAPL), citing its stock buyback program and the potential AI upgrade cycle for phones and computers.

One thing Mahoney advises investors watch is the CBOE Volatility Index (^VIX). Find out why in the video above.

This post was written by Stephanie Mikulich.

Video Transcript

You gotta have some drama mean to begin months.

August and September here.

Where are you finding a little bit of faith, at least right now, even as there were some dips once again to begin, September a month that historically has some cyclicality and known to be one of the underperformers.

Well, first off, I saw a Drown Me that makes me sleepy, Brad.

So I'm not gonna go near that stuff.

I definitely need something for the roller coaster with September is the worst one since 1972 is the, you know, all these years.

So something about the September.

But, you know, you know, again, I, I actually see something a little bit positive happening here.

You know, we've been overweight technology like probably the most money managers with the mag seven for a long, long time.

The criticism about the market was too narrow, but it is broadening out.

Now, we're gonna have rate cuts starting in September, maybe 25 bibs, maybe 50 bibs for a quarter, quarter quarter.

We think by, let's say March or April next year, we maybe 3 3.5% fed fund rates and that spreads out I believe more opportunity for more stocks.

Hey, we're growth managers, Brad, but we don't mind some of these companies that are embracing technology to help out their top line and bottom line.

I think Walmart is like a poster child.

Again, we're growth managers.

They say Walmart, but you know, their online sales is 20% up year over year.

Uh These companies are now getting a lot more data, great data dives into logistics inventory, the customer behavior and so forth, you mix it all up and now we're trying to find companies that are gonna benefit from all this technology.

OK.

So being that you are a growth manager, let's let's summon back this term into the chat that our viewers have heard us use time and time again or at least more recently as it's come up in conversation, garp growth at a reasonable price.

Where are those opportunities that you're seeing in the market?

So it is difficult.

But again, within that, we still like technology, it's equal weight instead of overweight.

I mean, the video right now obviously has been struggling uh by the way, just department was investigating, not investigating it, you know, this crazy story around there.

Uh But again, the top line growth is still astronomical of all the big tech.

Uh at this point we like I would say is Apple, you know, Apple with a buyback program, 2.2 billion devices, you know, you can really monetize a place when you have 2.2 billion devices out there, big upgrade cycle coming with A I.

In fact, in September are coming up pretty soon, obviously.

Um but in addition to all that with Apple, what, what makes it so unique with the 2.2 billion, you know, 300 to 400 million phones out there, they're almost obsolete.

They're gonna have to join the upgrade cycle.

So of all the different ones that are out there, the mag seven is our favorite huge upgrade cycle happening 2.2 billion devices and you could monetize that pretty, pretty readily.

And so with all of this in mind, you, you also say always have cash to be ready for opportunities here within the dip buying mentality that has reemerged.

Where are some of those dips that you're expecting could see some massive inflows from investors, right?

So I I think um most of your, your viewing audience should really be looking at the VIC the volatility index where it sat around 12 or 1314 in the summer months and kind of calm lake and everything was kind of cool.

Now on whoosh, you know, the Japanese stock market crash, Warren Buffett selling Apple shares, you know, one thing after another and we saw that VX hit 65 that's pretty extreme.

And by the way, the quick math on that uh 65 times that basically means that the market is expecting the next 30 days from that point, a 19% difference, 19% up or 19% down.

It's not gonna happen.

But now we see the vics even today creeping through, we started off minus 5%.

The vix goes higher.

So for your investors or, you know, your viewing audience, you know, key in on the vics when it's calm, that's great.

But eventually it's gonna spike up again.

That's we take some chips off the table, wait for some fear to spike in that volatility index and that's time to, you know, kind of do your bargain shopping.

So again, I'm not saying Vick has all the answers.

I'm not saying it's gonna, you know, give you direction, so to speak, but certainly any investor uh that's, you know, managing their own assets or doing the things they're doing really need to be looking at this volatility index.