Intuit stock dropping over fiscal Q1 revenue forecast

Intuit (INTU) stock is ticking down in Friday’s pre-market trading — proceeding to fall even more in regular trading hours at the time of this video’s posting — despite the financial software company's fiscal fourth quarter earnings and its full-year forecast topping estimates.

Seana Smith and Brad Smith discuss Intuit's fiscal first-quarter 2025 forecasts.

Taking a look at the results that we got out from the company, an upbeat full year forecast.

They beat the street's expectations that, thanks to its A I powered offerings, fueling demand for its financial tools.

Now, despite all of that optimism, maybe that we are seeing in these headline numbers you are looking at losses here ahead of the open.

It's off just about 1%.

The reason as to why that is is because we did see a bit of a revision when it comes to future growth, the company adjusting its long term growth expectations.

Analysts are now warning that that could potentially and is right now weighing on the stock.

But they're saying this could continue to weigh on the stock going forward.

The company now sees first quarter revenue growth of between five and 6% about half of what the initial more than half less than half than what the initial expectations were for about 13.1% growth.

Yeah, a lot of that coming back to the desktop ecosystem revenue.

They're expecting that to decline approximately 20% in the first quarter of fiscal 2025.

However, they are expecting a return to growth in the second quarter.

And so we'll be looking closely at that, of course, the first, the first quarter deck top growth outlook that reflects the changes.

The company that that they had made to their quick books desk top offerings That was back early fiscal 2024 completing a transition here to a subscription model, all right.