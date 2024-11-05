Interest rates on I bonds fall to 3.11%. What investors should know.

The US Department of the Treasury is selling series I savings bonds at a new interest rate of 3.11%, falling from 4.28% in May. Wealth welcomes Truist Wealth managing director for fixed income Chip Hughey to talk more on whether I bonds are a smart investment decision based on the new rate.

"We do expect inflation to continue to cool and therefore we will probably see this trend continue where the interest payments on bonds trend a bit lower in the year ahead, or at least maybe stabilize around this sort of 3% level," Hughey tells Brad Smith. "Obviously, that's a very far cry from the 9% yields that we were seeing back in 2022."

Hughey examines current bond market trends (^TYX, ^TNX, ^FVX), especially as the Federal Reserve leans into cutting interest rates.

This post was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.