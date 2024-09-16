Intel CEO Gelsinger's 'heart is in the right place': Analyst

Intel (INTC) continues to fall behind its competitors in the chip sector with its stock down nearly 60% year-to-date in 2024.

Stifel Applied Technology Analyst Ruben Roy gives his thoughts on Intel's future, its place in the AI race, and CEO Patrick Gelsinger's leadership at the helm.

"I think that Pat overestimated the time with which it would take him to kind of complete a large overhaul," Roy tells Yahoo Finance, adding: "There's a lot of moving parts with the manufacturing business. We've seen pushouts in the timing at which Intel is going to potentially put some of this manufacturing capacity to work. I think there's still a lot of questions, like I mentioned, around the company's strategy on AI itself and how it's going to address this market that seems to be moving away from them."

KeyBanc Capital Markets equity research analyst John Vinh told Yahoo Finance in an interview in August that "time is running out" for Gelsinger as investors increasingly question his ability to drive growth.

Watch the video above to hear Roy's take on the latest action from the chips sector.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Market Domination.

This post was written by Daniel A. Nelson

Video Transcript

And Ruben, I wanna switch gears, talk about another, then you cover and that, that's Intel.

I did see some headlines.

Ruben Intel was awarded up to 3 billion by the Biden administration under the Chips Act Stock stock was higher today.

But you know, it, it's down, I'm just looking at Ruben about 60% now this year.

Um What, what is Intel's future?

Does it remain you as is or no, we're gonna have to see some meaningful dramatic changes there.

Yeah, I think we've ha we've started to see some meaningful dramatic changes for the first time in its history.

You know, 50 plus year history Intel is internally separating, you know, the way they operate their design business versus their manufacturing business.

Story continues

Longer term.

Are we going to see additional changes?

Maybe a separation of those two businesses unclear, but certainly, you know, the company unfortunately has missed a lot of this initial investment into a IA I infrastructure.

They just have not been present and you know, with that in mind, uh I think there's a lot of catching up to do and there's gotta be a lot of change and transformation within the company it's great to see announcements like we saw this morning, um extension of the Ships Act.

Uh money is going to Intel, I think, you know, having us based manufacturing is a must and I think Intel's position to benefit given their historical leadership and manufacturing technologies.

And IP uh yet, you know, there's more to come, we need to see more traction along those lines, not just with the US government and, you know, kind of these um these deals that have been announced, but, you know, sort of real traction with the companies that are running the leading edge of A I infrastructure build out whether that's NVIDIA or A MD or companies like Broadcom Marvell and others, Qualcomm, you know, those are the companies that we'd like to see kind of transition over to some manufacturing uh away from, you know, dependence on overseas manufacturing and, and bring that in house or on shore, I should say uh to Intel, we haven't seen that yet.

We haven't seen that in volumes yet.

And I think until we start to see that, you know, sort of the investment case for Intel, it's still sort of an unknown.

And let me ask you, Ruben, I mean, listen, when the stock gets hammered, like Intel is a question will be, is, is whether, you know, Pat Gelsinger is the right man for this job, the right CEO for this job.

What's your opinion there?

You know, II I think Pat's heart is in the right place.

I think he came into a situation that required a lot of heavy lifting and they've done a lot of heavy lifting.

There's more to do.

Uh, unfortunately, I think that pat overestimated the time with which it would take him to kind of complete a large overhaul.

You know, not to take anything away from, you know, the strategy of getting five manufacturing process.

No, it's out into the marketplace in four years, which I think you tell it successfully uh you know, doing uh I think that's, you know, it, it's great, but there's a lot of work behind that.

And so now we're going through a painful workforce reduction.

There's a lot of moving parts with the manufacturing uh business.

We've seen push outs in the timing at which uh Intel is going to potentially put some of this manufacturing capacity to work.

I think there's still a lot of questions like I mentioned around the company strategy on A I itself and how it's going to address, you know, this market that seems to be moving away from them.

So to your question, Josh, is, is that the right guy, hard to say at this point?

You know, we never like to see uh high profile members of the board leaving, like we saw a few weeks back.

And so I think, you know, it's a question that uh we'll get an answer sooner rather than later as investors continue to grapple with, um you know, how Intel is going to uh grapple with the, with the, you know, complexities of the challenges ahead over the next couple of years.