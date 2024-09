Reuters

The Australian Securities & Investments Commission (ASIC) said the court found Vanguard Investments Australia misled investors about its "ethically conscious" bond index fund. The fund said it screened issuers to exclude those with operations in some sectors such as fossil fuels, when that was not always the case, ASIC added. Vanguard made the claims in a range of public communications which included 12 product disclosure statements, a media release, and statements on its website, the ASIC said.