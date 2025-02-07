Inside Kansas City Chief star Travis Kelce's finances & fame

The Travis Kelce brand continues to hit "New Heights." And it’s not just because he is dating pop icon Taylor Swift! Kelce will go down as one of the best tight ends in NFL history. With that title, Kelce continues to rake in commercial dollars from big brands wanting to hitch their names to his success and personal brand. Kelce’s return to the Super Bowl this year against the Philadelphia Eagles will only strengthen his hand with partners who want to work with him.

But none of this would have been possible without the men beyond the curtain since day one, Kelce's talent and portfolio managers Andre and Aaron Eanes, co-founders of A&A Management Group. Yahoo Finance Executive Editor Brian Sozzi sits down with both of them to hear how they manage the brand that is Travis Kelce, as well as his growing financial empire. The brothers also have their own fascinating story and company that could inspire up-and-coming entrepreneurs.

For full episodes of Opening Bid, listen on your favorite podcast platform or watch on our website.

Yahoo Finance's Opening Bid is produced by Rachael Lewis-Krisky.