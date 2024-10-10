Consumer prices rose more than expected in September

The latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) report shows prices rose 0.2% in September, which was more than the 0.1% Bloomberg consensus estimate. Year over year, prices rose 2.4% versus the 2.3% estimate. When stripping out the more volatile food and energy components, prices rose 0.3% month over month and 3.3% year over year, both higher than economists were expecting.

Video Transcript

September CP I print on a month over month basis.

CP I coming in slightly higher than what the street was looking for.

An increase of 2/10 of a percent on a month over month basis.

That core number on a month over month basis also coming in slightly hotter than expected.

A rise of 3/10 of a percent that was also in line with what we saw the prior month reading.

Look at the headline number here coming in at 2.4%.

Again, a touch hotter than what the street was looking for.

And the same is of course true for the core CP I.

And that year over year basis coming in at 3.3% the expectation was for a rise of 3.2%.

So a bit more of the inflationary pressures than we had been expecting.

Our economists had been expecting going into this print.

And again, Brad, when we talk about what exactly this means for the markets, we're seeing a bit of a reaction here play out in real time in the futures market.

But of course, a lot of questions about what ultimately this means for the fed.

Given the fact that this was a slightly hotter print than expected.

Yeah, we were just flat, just barely to the downside right before this report.

And so just a smidge of a move to the downside off the back of this, some of the indexes here within this report, the index for Shelter that rose 2/10 of a percent in September and wasn't the biggest contributor.

However, it combined with food actually did account for over 75% of the monthly all items increase that index for food that I mentioned a moment ago that actually increased 4/10 of a percent.

And so those two combined, as I mentioned, really contributing the vast majority of the monthly all items index.

You also had people who were going out getting some, some drinks with the friends or just getting some food away from home that goes up by about 4/10 of a percent.

And so you are contributing to that if you decide to go out and watch your local NFL team compete at a bar or at any type of dining establishment, all those things considered food away from home index that rose 3/10 of a percent food at home index that increased 4/10 of a percent.

And the energy index actually fell 1.9% over the month that after it had declined by about 8/10 of a percent the preceding month here.