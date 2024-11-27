Inflation in focus, Dell & HP fall after earnings: Yahoo Finance

Investors are trading on the October PCE report, also known as the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge. It will be the last PCE reading the central bank gets ahead of its December meeting. Earnings are also in focus, with Dell Technologies (DELL) and HP Inc (HPQ). shares falling sharply. Dell’s Q3 revenue fell short of analyst expectations, while HP issued disappointing guidance. Other trending tickers on Yahoo Finance include CrowdStrike (CRWD), Workday (WDAY), and Autodesk (ADSK).

Key guests include:

9:00 a.m. ET - Mark Zandi, Moody’s Analytics Chief Economist

9:15 a.m. ET - Dana Telsey, Telsey Advisory Group CEO and Chief Research Officer

10:20 a.m. ET - Mick Mulvaney, Fmr. White House Chief of Staff

10:30 a.m. ET - Isabel Casillas Guzman, Administrator, U.S. Small Business Administration

10:40 a.m. ET - Steve Sadove, Fmr. Chairman of Saks

11:05 a.m. ET - Simeon Siegel, Managing Director, BMO Capital Markets