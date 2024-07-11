Inflation cools in June, Tesla reportedly set to push back robotaxi debut: Yahoo Finance

June’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) report saw inflation cool more than expected, declining 0.1% month-over-month. The print brought renewed confidence in the Federal Reserve as positive economic data continues to accumulate. As markets await the Fed’s first interest rate cut of the year, Tesla (TSLA) is reportedly planning to push back its highly anticipated robotaxi launch from August to October. Wall Street is also getting a pulse on the overall state of the consumer as it digests the latest earnings from Conagra Brands (CAG), Delta (DAL), and Pepsi (PEP). Other trending tickers on Yahoo Finance include QuantumScape (QS), Costco (COST), and Nvidia (NVDA).

Key guests include:

3:00 p.m. ET - Kevin Mahn, Hennion & Walsh CIO

3:45 p.m. ET - Nik Modi, RBC Capital Markets Managing Director

4:00 p.m. ET - Ed Yardeni, Yardeni Research President

4:30 p.m. ET - John Flavin, Portal Innovations Co-Founder & CEO