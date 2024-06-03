Indian markets surge on bets of Modi election win

STORY: Indian shares soared to new heights on Monday (June 3) as exit polls pointed to a landslide victory and third term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Opening trade on Monday also saw gains for the rupee and drops in bond yields, as investors eye public spending to maintain economic momentum.

The Nifty stock index rose nearly 3.6% in early trade to hit a lifetime peak.

Weekend exit polls projected the alliance led by Modi's BJP party is likely to secure a two-thirds majority in the lower house, which is enough to initiate amendments to the constitution.

A win had been widely expected, but that result, if confirmed, would be larger than analyst forecasts.

That will be seen as a positive for equity markets that have scaled record highs on the back of economic growth.

Data showed last week that India's economy expanded 8.2% over the financial year to March 2024 – led by government spending on infrastructure and a boom in real estate.

Analysts say a sweeping mandate by Modi could give him the political capital to keep going, and perhaps even push for tougher land or labor reform.

India's exit polls have a patchy record, however, often getting the outcome wrong.

The results of the general election among a billion eligible voters are due to be officially announced Tuesday (June 4).