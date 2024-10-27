As Yahoo Finance celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Equal Credit Opportunity Act, personal finance educator, author, and podcaster, Jamila Souffrant, emphasizes the importance of community for women.

"The one thing that women have as their superpower is our power of community and asking for help. And I know sometimes that's not always something we do outright, but I do think it's inherent in us to have a community-based focus," Souffrant explains.

Souffrant adds that "it's really important as people in our community, as women, to continue to teach the younger ladies, the women that, and empower them... you can forge ahead just as any man can."

This post was written by Mariela Rosales.

Video Transcript

No.

I think the one thing that women have as their superpower is our power of community and asking for help.

And I know sometimes that's not always something we do outright.

But I do think it's inherent in us to have a community based focus.

So it is that continuing to talk to our neighbours, the fellow women in our lives, you know, reaching back even with our own Children or if we are aunts or mothers of others.

So, for example, I am a mom of three.

My youngest is a girl, and my two oldest are boys, and she is so full of energy, light and smart, and so are the boys.

But then you you look at how things progress over time and how it is that mostly the males get the positions and the dominant positions in the workplace.

And so I think it's real important as people in our community as women to continue to teach the younger ladies the women that and empower them that they do.

They're smart, you can make decisions, you can forge ahead just as any man can.

And so I do think that comes back to the community aspect of us helping each other, helping one another grow and helping to keep that confidence in our girls as they grow up.