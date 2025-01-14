ICR Conference 2025: 3 key themes to watch

The 2025 ICR Conference is underway in Orlando, Florida, from January 13 to 15, bringing together industry executives across industries to discuss consumer trends.

Yahoo Finance reporter Brooke DiPalma analyzes the key insights from the conference, including consumer resilience in the current economic climate, companies' strategies to drive sales, and projections for consumer behavior under proposed Trump tariffs.

This post was written by Angel Smith