IBM stock is 'very depressed ' given growth potential and AI play

IBM (IBM) shares are under pressure after the company’s third quarter revenue fell short of analyst expectations. Argus Research director of research Jim Kelleher joins Julie Hyman and Josh Lipton to break down the results, where the company fits into the artificial intelligence play, and IBM stock’s valuation.

“The revenue was a little light, and that's the instant reaction. It is worth keeping in mind that this long-time lagging stock was up about 42% year to date [and] its peer group is up considerably less,” Kelleher says.

The analyst says IBM could be an interesting way to play the AI trade. “They're really getting the AI story together… Generally, I think their cloud strategy and their AI strategy is now kind of working.”

Kelleher notes that IBM stock has been “kind of a chronic underperformer over the years.” He says, “It's been a very depressed stock,” given its growth potential. He adds, "Earnings did grow a little bit [though] again a little disappointment on the top line. But I think that's addressable."

To watch more expert insights and analysis on the latest market action, check out more Asking for a Trend here.

This post was written by Naomi Buchanan.

Video Transcript

Well, for more reaction to IB M's third quarter, Ernie is gonna bring in now, Jim Kelleher, Director of Research at Argus Research, Jim, it is good to see you.

So listen, IBM reports were down about 4.5%.

Uh Jim sales disappoint, it looks like consulting business flat but, but walk me through what you made of the report.

What you, what's your, your take here, Jim?

Right.

Uh Good afternoon.

So, uh what I would say about the report is, yeah, the revenue is a little lighter and that's the instant reaction.

It is worth keeping in mind that this long time lagging stock was up about 42% year to date.

Its peer group is up, you know, considerably less.

And finally investors seem to believe that uh uh Intel, I'm sorry that IBM is getting the A I right.

And if they think that they had a lot of good things to say about that, but I guess right now investors are just going through the numbers.

Story continues

You had good growth in the software side.

Uh It's worth noting that consulting has been negative for them as it's been for accenture and cognizant and everyone else in that space for a while.

So just to get to flattish, not bad, I think the downside surprise was probably on the equipment side, the infrastructure business.

Uh So that's where I would say uh you got the, the softness in revenue.

But you also as a result of the being less hardware, more software, a little better uh consulting performance, you got a nice uptake in gross margin year over year.

So it was a better mix overall.

And I think when people uh you know, go through the numbers, it won't seem so dire.

Uh you mentioned A I, so let's drill into that, Jim.

It looks like bookings for A I consulting and software uh have exceeded 3 billion since mid 2023.

The company now saying I'm just curious when you talk to clients, Jim, do you argue?

Listen, IBM is a smart way to play that mega A I trend.

Well, I think they're, they're really getting the A I story together for a long time.

The company spoke of hybrid cloud and when a year ago when they were talking about it, I like every other company.

It seemed like a little bit like bait wear, but specifically at the think even they talked about their granite models uh that are really, you know, uh and, and the CEO strategy is that companies, enterprises are gonna begin with a large general purpose A I model.

But when they want to hone down to their own business.

They're gonna need uh sp specified models that are gonna work for their enterprise.

And that's where the granite modeling comes in.

And uh uh these, these LL MS look like they're, they're oppressive and, and tailor and uh plug and play to some extent.

So, you know, generally, I think uh their cloud strategy and their A I strategy is now kind of working in concert.

You know, you're right, Jim to bring up the stock might be down here in the after hours.

But, but what a run for IBM this year, I mean, heading into this print, it was up about 40% given that run though, Jim, how would you think about valuation for this name at these levels?

You know, because the stock has been a kind of a chronic underperformer over the years.

You know, you could say the stock is trading at something like, you know, 22 times on its, on its uh annual estimate, maybe 21 on next year, maybe even a little less, you know, that is above the five year pe but again, it's been a very depressed stock, but that's, that's a market pe for a stock that has the potential for growth here.

The earnings did grow a little bit, you know, again, a little disappointment on the top line, but I think that's uh addressable and we'll see how that goes going forward.

Jim, great to have you on the show.

Appreciate that instant analysis.

Thank you.

Thank you.