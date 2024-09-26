How do hurricanes affect oil prices—What you need to know

Yahoo Finance's Madison Mills joins Brad Smith and Seana Smith on Morning Brief to break down how hurricanes have historically impacted oil prices (CL=F) as Hurricane Helene intensifies.

Time now for our chart of the day.

Hurricane Helene is getting stronger as it moves towards Florida's Gulf Coast.

And that means the oil and gas industry could be at risk for weather related production outages.

Catalyst Co-host Mattie Mills is taking a look at the impact past hurricanes have had on production.

So I want to take a look at a chart that we are going to pull up from the control room to look at the history of the impact of hurricanes on oil production just to take a look at this.

You can see previous hurricanes and the degree to which they have impacted oil production.

The previous biggest hurricanes in the area.

Uh, coming in 2008, you can see a dip happening, a significant dip in oil production.

That, of course, leads to a decrease in supply which can impact the price of oil.

The previous biggest hurricane in the region also had a significant impact in oil.

That was Hurricane Ian that came.

Uh, just a couple of years ago.

We also had Hurricane Ida in 2021 as well.

So we are already starting to see some, uh, facilities closing down ahead of the hurricane.

We have 17 oil and gas platforms, including Chevron, shutting their production facilities in the area.

It's expected that this storm could cause up to $20 billion in damage across the Gulf Coast, so certainly a significant impact there.

Having said that, as Jared laid out really well earlier, we are in the middle of a deflationary period overall in the macro picture when it comes to commodities.

So the impact would have to be very severe in the region for us to see a long term impact on the price of oil.

Yes, it could certainly have a short term impact because the US is the world's largest producer of crude, but it's not likely to have a large long term impact, guys.

