Helene Plows Through the Southeast After Powerful Florida Landfall
Helene left at least 35 people dead and millions without power after the storm swept across the Florida panhandle and through the Southeast.
Helene left at least 35 people dead and millions without power after the storm swept across the Florida panhandle and through the Southeast.
At Royal Montreal Golf Club
The music mogul faces mounting legal troubles including a 12th lawsuit, from an unnamed woman, which alleges drugging and assault.
BEIRUT (AP) — The Israeli military said it struck Hezbollah’s headquarters in Beirut on Friday in a series of massive explosions that targeted the leader of the militant group and leveled multiple high-rise apartment buildings. The biggest blast to hit the Lebanese capital in the past year appeared likely to push the escalating conflict closer to full-fledged war. At least six people were killed and 91 were wounded, Lebanon's health ministry said.
BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Argentina's soccer association (AFA) said on Friday that FIFA suspended goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez for two matches of South American World Cup qualifying in October.
Duke Energy opened floodgates on the Cowans Ford Dam in North Carolina Friday. They're trying to ease pressure on lakes in the area following heavy rain from what had been Hurricane Helene.
Shanghai, China--(Newsfile Corp. - September 27, 2024) - Frost & Sullivan released the "2024 Blue Book on Chinese Biopharmaceuticals Going Global: Current Status and Trends" which focus on the progress of Chinese biopharmaceuticals going global and analyzes the driving forces behind their accelerated global expansion. The Blue Book also offers a multi-faceted exploration of the development trends and value orientation of Chinese biopharmaceutical global expansion, and aims to set a broad frame o
The president of the NCAA lashed out at “evidence of dysfunction in today's NIL environment” while reiterating his desire to see Congress create national guidelines to shape so-called name, image and likeness endorsement deals that are reshaping college sports.
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Trevor Bauer was honored on Friday as pitcher of the year in the Mexican Baseball League.
A top featherweight contender says he's been picked by the promotion to serve as a backup fighter for an upcoming pay-per-view. Diego Lopes announced Friday on Instagram that he'll serve as the Oct. 26 backup fighter for the UFC 308 title fight between champion Il
Ashley Zavala breaks down recent bills signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom as a key deadline approaches.
A weather TV reporter in Atlanta interrupted his live report about Hurricane Helene Friday to rescue a woman from a vehicle stranded by rising floodwaters.
MONTREAL (AP) — Tony Finau could feel a big change when he stepped on the first tee Friday at the Presidents Cup. The horseshoe-shaped grandstand was packed and loud. The gallery was four-deep down the first fairway. The vibe was entirely different.
Fall brings the return of pumpkin patches and corn mazes to the Sacramento region.
Northern Minerals Limited ( ASX:NTU ) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to...
ECA Integrated Solution Berhad ( KLSE:ECA ) Third Quarter 2024 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: RM4.03m (down 63...
Great timing: Tanner Gray roared to victory in the weekend’s opening salvo of racing at Kansas Speedway ... and only then did he get a flat tire.
Fort Walton Beach, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - September 27, 2024) - Fort Walton Beach Towing Company introduces a roadside assistance service for stranded drivers facing wrecks, accidents, or breakdowns.The company has announced comprehensive Roadside Assistance in Fort Walton Beach for prompt support to stranded drivers. This new service solves common roadside emergencies like fuel delivery, flat tires, lockouts, and dead batteries. With a team of qualified technicians and drivers, the company
Movie filming in the metro
Chappell Roan cancels two weekend shows at the last minute, saying, 'Things have gotten overwhelming over the past few weeks and I am really feeling it.'
National Cyber Security Centre warns ‘malicious’ activity putting accounts at risk