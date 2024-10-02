Hurricane Helene damage Hits $26B: relief Options for homeowners

Hurricane Helene has dealt a severe blow to affected areas, with property damage estimated to be up to $26 billion, according to Moody's Analytics.

Yahoo Finance housing reporter Dani Romero breaks down the relief options available to homeowners in the wake of this disaster.

I also do want to pivot to some of the fallout from hurricane Helene.

Uh, so many people have had their homes destroyed here.

Agencies are still calculating the economic losses.

Moody's analytics, they estimated over the weekend that we'd see up to $26 billion in property damage alone.

What kind of financial aid or relief can homeowners expect after a disaster like this?

This is a time of uncertainty.

But Freddie Mac Fannie Mae, us Department of Housing and Urban Development and the Veteran Affairs have come forward and said that they are going to be providing mortgage relief for homeowners who were impacted by the hurricane.

For example, Fannie Mae said homeowners affected by the disaster are eligible to reduce or suspend their mortgage payments for up to 12 months by entering a forbearance plan with their mortgage provider.

Remember every mortgage provider has a different guideline.

So please reach out to your mortgage provider for any assistance.

All right, Danny, thanks so much for breaking that down here.