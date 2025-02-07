Huntington Bank CEO on what the Fed's rate path means for his business

Huntington Bank CEO Stephen Steinour joins Catalysts to discuss his outlook on the company following its investor day.

Steinour highlights the company's performance in 2024, noting, "We came into this year with a lot of momentum." Given the current economic landscape and policies emerging from the new Trump administration, Steinour expresses confidence in the company's ability to outperform not just in 2025, but in the following years as well.

Addressing the potential rate cut trajectory, Steinour downplays its impact. He says, "What we're talking about is a marginal change." He predicts that rates will remain relatively stable over the next year, adding, "We're not going to see the rates that we saw during those record low pandemic periods — at least in my opinion, that's very, very unlikely."

Steinour maintains a similar perspective on consumer dynamics, noting that consumers are "getting used to rates at these levels."

This post was written by Angel Smith