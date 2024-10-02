Humana stock falls as govt. changes Medicare ratings

Humana (HUM) shares are plummeting Wednesday following changes to the US government's Medicare quality ratings. These adjustments will signifcantly impact the company's profits, as fewer of its plans now rate 4 stars or above— with only 45% of Humana's members to be in highly rated plans, a sharp decline from the current 94%.

You can scan the QR code below to check out the best and worst performing stocks of the session on Yahoo finances, trending tickers page and let's look at Humana, those shares are down 11% after recent changes to the government's quality ratings that could eat into the company's bonus payments for really premium payments.

The insurer warned that fewer of its plans would be rated four stars or above hitting profits of 2026.

We're talking about Medicare here, um specifically and what's happened here is that Humana has become more and more reliant on Medicare really out of all of the health insurers.

It is the most reliant on Medicare and so its profits are very closely tied to the so called star ratings, which is a complicated process, but suffice it to say 25% of its members will now be in highly rated plans versus 94% previously, these are higher revenue plans for the company.

So this is gonna cost it a lot of money.

I'm seeing some really high estimates out there.

I was reading reports saying Jimenez thinks C MS may have made errors in its calculation and apparently, you know, appealing some of the ratings I I and you know, but I was seeing analysts as saying the cut was way worse than even bearish.

Uh investors thought it thought it would be interesting column in the journal.

I I would just point to as well.

Um Point at c uh obviously you consider this tie tie up with Humana last year, Humana was of course, a whole lot worth a whole lot more.

At that point, Cigna walked away after shareholders bought and now the journal was kind of raising this, this question.

Does, does a merger now look maybe more palatable?

Maybe it does.

But in the meantime, um analysts from Stevens as well as Kenner Fitzgerald says that this change in Medicare could affect up to $3 billion in revenue for Human.