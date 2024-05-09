Huawei's new phone uses more China-made chips

STORY: An exclusive report for Reuters has found Huawei’s latest high-end phone features more Chinese suppliers than ever before.

This includes a new flash memory storage chip and an improved processor, highlighting the progress China is making towards technological self-sufficiency.

Online tech repair company iFixit and consultancy TechSearch International scrutinised the inside of Huawei’s Pura 70 Pro on behalf of Reuters.

They found parts including a memory chip they said was likely packaged by the Chinese giant's in-house chip unit HiSilicon.

These findings have not been previously reported, and Huawei declined to comment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some memory chips for earlier models had been made by South Korea’s SK Hynix.

Now Huawei’s resurgence in the high-end smartphone market after four years of U.S. sanctions is being watched closely as it has become a symbol of U.S.-China trade tensions.

Huawei launched the Pura 70’s four smartphone models in April, and they quickly sold out.

Analysts say it will likely take more market share from iPhone maker Apple, leaving Washington to question the efficacy of its curbs on the Chinese telecoms equipment giant.