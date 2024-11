Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) reportedly met with the US Justice Department to advocate for its $14 billion Juniper Networks (JNPR) acquisition. Catalysts Hosts Seana Smith and Madison Mills take a closer look and consider what HPE CEO Antonio Neri has told the Yahoo Finance team about the deal.

This post was written by Naomi Buchanan.