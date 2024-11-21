Housing market growth in 2025 hinges on rates: Analyst

US existing home sales increased 3.4% year-over-year in October, reaching 3.96 million units. HousingWire Lead Analyst Logan Mohtashami provides insights into the current housing market dynamics on Wealth!

"Let's be realistic, last year at this time, mortgage rates ran up to 8%, [and] sales fell even more, so we have a very low bar right now to show year-over-year growth," Mohtashami explains. However, he adds "the positive story for housing in 2024 [is] inventory was able to grow, we have more choices for everybody. And if mortgage rates just get down to 6%, we can grow sales."

Looking ahead to 2025, Mohtashami emphasizes that housing market expansion hinges on lower interest rates. Although, he notes that rates don't need to return to the historically low 3 to 5% range to stimulate sales activity. Freddie Mac reported mortgage reports to have climbed for their eighth consecutive week.

This post was written by Angel Smith