Homebuyers still price sensitive as mortgage rates climb: Economist

Mortgage rates rose for their fourth straight week, the 30-year fixed rate mortgage now sitting at 6.54%. Existing home sales also fell to a 14-year low, the National Association of Realtors reporting a figure of 3.84 million for the month of September.

Market Domination welcomes Realtor.com chief economist Danielle Hale to talk about this week's wave of housing and mortgage data.

"A lot of consumers were expecting mortgage rates to trend down for longer than they have. The economic strength that we've seen in... the most recent job market reading has caused a bit of a rebound in interest rates, including mortgage rates," Hale explains to Julie Hyman and Josh Lipton. "And so consumers have been a bit caught off guard. And we haven't seen the improvement yet. I think people were waiting for more and we just haven't seen that yet."

Hale anticipates mortgage rates to sit just above 6% this time next year. Currently, she is seeing "extraordinarily resilient" home prices as new homebuyers pull out of their housing market searches.

"And so that the fact that supply only just meets demand has kept prices relatively elevated. So I don't think we're going to see a lot of pricing relief unless we add a lot more construction," Hale tells Yahoo Finance.

Hale expands the conversation to explain how homebuyers can improve their odds of a lower mortgage rate, as well as nationwide trends in rent prices.

To watch more expert insights and analysis on the latest market action, check out more Market Domination here.

This post was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.

Video Transcript

Mortgage rates climb for the fourth consecutive week hitting the highest level since August rising mortgage rates, adding a chill to the housing market after new home sales jumped in September rising the highest level in over a year.

Although existing home sales not doing so great for a closer look at the housing market as it enters a typically seasonal, seasonally slow period.

Story continues

We got realtor, chief economist Danielle Hale, Danielle, good to see you here.

Um So we continue to say rates move higher, which is not what home buyers or sellers for that matter, want to see here.

Um How is this all trickling through to the market?

Are people just now, you know, after we expected maybe people to come in, they're waiting longer?

Yeah.

No, it's interesting that you pointed out the existing home sales numbers against the new home sales figures because existing home sales numbers from September actually were for home shoppers who were in the market, you know, when mortgage rates were lower in August and September and yet they were still pretty lackluster.

The new home sales data is for contract signings in September.

So maybe a little bit more forward looking, but still we're seeing very different trends in the existing home market than in the new home sales market.

New home sales have held on a bit better.

They're at, you know, 2019, like pre pandemic type levels.

Whereas existing home sales are down at 30 year lows.

I think a lot of consumers were expecting mortgage rates to trend down for longer than they have the economic strength that we've seen in the past couple of job market readings are really actually only the most recent job market reading has caused a bit of a rebound in, in interest rates including mortgage rates.

And so consumers have been a bit caught off guard and we haven't seen the improvement yet.

I think people are waiting for more and we just haven't seen that yet.

I'm curious, Danielle, um, the 30 year fix, let's say 12 months from now.

What's your latest forecast?

Where do you think we could be?

I think we're likely to be not too far off of where we were in September.

So, uh low sixes maybe potentially into the high fives.

I do think that's right around the long run normal in this kind of environment where, you know, we've got pretty large deficits.

Um, and, you know, not a great plan to solve that.

And we've got, you know, the economy that's really chugging along even though interest rates are high that suggests that the long run normal rate of interest is a bit higher than potentially it was over the last decade.

So I think right around 6% is gonna be the long run normal for mortgage rates.

And with that being the case, what does that mean for home prices?

Yeah, I think that's the thing that has been perhaps most surprising is that home prices have been extraordinarily resilient.

We've seen home prices continue to grow.

They were up 3% according to the latest existing home sales data.

Interestingly, we haven't seen as much price momentum on the new home sales side.

So I think it suggests that consumers are, are a bit sensitive to pricing.

But as buyers have pulled back, we've seen existing home sellers also pull back.

And so that the fact that supply only just meets demand has kept prices relatively elevated.

So I don't think we're going to see a lot of pricing relief unless we add a lot more construction.

Danielle, let's say you're a viewer right now.

You're listening, you wanna buy a home, you don't wanna wait any advice.

Danielle tips and tricks about maybe you know, how can they, how can they maximize the likelihood of a lower rate?

Yeah, home shoppers can't control the market but they can control their personal finances.

And there are at least four things you can do to improve the individual mortgage rate that you're quoted regardless of market conditions.

You can make sure that you pay down debt so that you have a very good loan to value ratio.

You can make a larger down payment to potentially improve that ratio.

Improve your credit score.

You can also uh uh grow your income to again improve that debt to income ratio or for the biggest potential savings, you can actually shop around among lenders and you're likely to see some variation that you can capitalize on that.

That last one is interesting, Danielle because you know, e even in this market with rates going higher, like what kind of variation can people see if they shop around in that study?

The variation was up to three quarters of a percent.

So that is a pretty substantial savings in any rate environment.

Danielle, you know, we're talking about home prices.

What about rents?

What are the trends you're seeing there nationally?

Regionally?

Yeah, rents have been really interesting.

They've been roughly flat nationwide regionally.

The pattern really varies.

So in, in southern markets, um we've seen rents actually fall in some areas.

They had really increased over the last couple of years during the pandemic and we're starting to see some normalization in those areas.

Meanwhile, in bigger cities in the Midwest and the northeast where in some cases rents are more outright affordable.

In other cases, you've got strong job centers and a return to office.

It's getting people back into the cities.

We've actually seen rents grow nationwide though.

We've got a bit of stability.

It's interesting when we look at the construction data, we've got a pretty large multifamily unit construction in the pipeline.

So that means there's a lot of apartments that are still being constructed and we look at the completion figures, those multi family units and single family units for that matter, but especially multi family units are up at very high levels.

And so that suggests some additional relief on the rental demand side of or on the rental supply side of things so far, rental demand has held up.

Well, so we've kept rental prices roughly flat on a nationwide basis.

Um And something else that you guys have looked at at realtor.com is um trends of where people are moving based on their politics, right?

Or at least that we don't know if they're really moving according to that, but they, we know their intentions, I suppose, Danielle.

Um I'm curious how much that's changed over time if you know, and you know, whether you think some of that will sort of subside after the election?

Yeah, that's interesting.

So we took a look at home shopping trends over the last four years and we assumed that people's political preferences aligned with the out the likelihood that they voted for Republicans or Democrats in the 2020 presidential election and how those shopping trends suggest that people might have shifted over the last few years.

It's interesting for those out of state home shoppers there is agreement.

Everyone likes to move to Florida and Texas.

But depending on the areas that you're looking at, you know, we see different trends and so some states might trend a bit redder, some states might trend a bit bluer.

But of course, it's not just the migration trends that matter, it's also shifting opinions.

This is certainly not something you can use to predict the election outcomes, but it does remind us that that people are not sticking in one place and are willing to vote with their feet if you will by potentially moving to a different market.

Danielle, always good to see you.

Thanks for joining us.

Thanks for having me.