Home price data, consumer confidence: What to watch Tuesday

Market Domination Overtime Hosts Josh Lipton and Madison Mills break down what to watch on Tuesday, September 23.

Federal Reserve Board Governor Michelle Bowman will deliver remarks on the economy and monetary policy at the Kentucky Bankers Association Convention. Bowman is still concerned about inflation, and was the first Fed governor to dissent against an interest rate move since 2005.

The Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index is set to be released Tuesday. Economists expect the index to move higher in September, and will provide key insight into the state of the labor market.

AutoZone (AZO) and Thor Industries (THO) will report their fourth quarter results before the market open. Meanwhile, KB Home (KBH) and Stitch Fix (SFIX) will deliver their earnings reports after the market close.

Finally, the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Index will release the latest data on home prices for the month of July. This comes after US home prices reached an all-time high in June.

This post was written by Melanie Riehl

