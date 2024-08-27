Hindenburg Research says it's shorting Super Micro Computer

Shares of Super Micro Computer (SMCI) slipped in early trading on Tuesday after Hindenburg Research announced it was shorting the stock.

Catalysts anchors Brad Smith and Madison Mills discuss the announcement in the video above.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Catalysts.

This post was written by Stephanie Mikulich.

Video Transcript

We're taking a look at some trending tickers on Yahoo Finance, starting with Super Micro Computer shares falling after Hindenburg research discloses it's shorting the stock.

This comes as the stock is up over 90% this year on A I.

Hype shares right now are down by about 3.7%.

Here are the few of the bullet points coming from this research report here.

Three month investigation included interviews with former and senior employees, industry experts as well as a review of litigation record international, corporate and customs records.

They found glaring accounting red flags is what they're saying, and also evidence of undisclosed related party transaction sanctions, expert control failures, export control failures and customer issues.

Um, and it takes a lot to disclose some of the not just research that went into this, but also the short position that you're executing as a result of this research.

As many, uh, so many of the firms stopped publishing that post games stop and and, uh, the retail Reddit retail trading frenzy that we had seen back in 2021 some of them had paused that, but Hindenburg saying, We yeah, we're confident with what we saw to start this and execute this short position.

That's a really great point, Brad, not only because of the tie in of the retail investor activity impacting some of the institutional investment and that read through there, but also because taking on a short of a semiconductor name has its own set of risk, particularly the day ahead of the video earnings.

This is likely going to cause a bit of pain here, but as MC I shares were down as much as 8% free market off of this news.

Story continues

Now they're down about 3.5%.

Just taking a look at some of the initial analyst reaction that we are getting in from one of the industry analysts over at B. I saying that the short position and the report here does not have that much new information to it.

So it's not necessarily going to be a long term catalyst for downside movement in MC I.

However, it could put the spotlight back on S MC i for some of this activity, including things like client relationships, especially in light of kind of heightened US scrutiny of A I system sales to some of these sanction companies and countries which we have seen through the Biden administration, is likely to continue in upcoming administrations, whether that is the Trump or Harris administration as well.

So this is a story that could continue to cause some pain for S MC I moving forward here.