Hess focus is 'an overhang' for Chevron: Portfolio manager

The energy sector is in focus as ExxonMobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX) both reported second-quarter earnings. ExxonMobile beat expectations on both revenue and profit, reporting revenue of $93.06 billion, surpassing estimates of $87.75 billion. Adjusted earnings also exceeded projections, coming in at $2.14 per share versus the expected $2.03. Chevron saw mixed results, topping revenue estimates with $51.18 billion against projections of $50.31 billion, while adjusted EPS fell short at $2.56, missing the estimated $2.93.

Tortoise portfolio manager Brian Kessens joins Catalysts to discuss his outlook on each company following their respective reports.

Kessens notes that Exxon beat their production estimates while also outperforming on their "three larger horses that they're betting on" for long-term growth. These include their legacy Permian position, the acquisition of Pioneer Natural Resources, and their Guyana assets. Kessens states he "really like[s] what Exxon is doing."

On the other hand, he points out that Chevron experienced "unplanned downtime" in their production this quarter, falling short on numerous international operations. With the Hess (HES) acquisition being a significant focus at Chevron, Kessens describes it as "an overhang" for the company.

"I think from a business perspective, their best [bet] is to keep their head down, fight through and execute on their existing business, and try to put the Hess acquisition to the side as they focus on that," he told Yahoo Finance.

This post was written by Angel Smith

Video Transcript

Chevron and Exxon both out with earnings this morning.

It was a bit of a different picture.

When you take a look at the two stocks, let's start off with Chevron that missed on estimates due in part to smaller refining margins and tax benefit losses.

Then when you take a look at Exxon, actually, right now, it's trading just below the flat line, but they actually beat on their earnings estimates here after posting record oil production at their Guyana and Permian Basin site.

So here with more analysis, we wanna bring in Brian Kessen.

He is Port a Tortoise capital advisors, senior portfolio manager.

Thanks so much for joining us here, Brian.

And I think when you take a look, at least in the headlines coming out of these two prints, looks to me that Exxon's gap may be over, Chevron is widening a bit, but what's your read on the most recent quarter?

No, I think you hit it exactly right.

Both of the, from an earnings perspective, certainly, um that diverged this morning with, with Exxon exceeding estimates by a little over 10% and and Chevron actually missing estimates by uh actually a little over 10% came in down 13% I think.

Um as it relates to the, the production of both, you mentioned it, Exxon beat uh overall in their, their production 4.4 million barrels per day versus 4.2 million.

Um That was expected, that's a pretty sizable beat.

Um And not only did they beat, but it came through on the kind of their three larger horses that they're betting on um over the longer term as as growth engines.

Um that being their, their legacy premium position, um they just acquired pioneer natural resources and the synergies that are coming from that transaction appear to be coming to fruition.

And then there are Guyana Asset also, you know, continues to perform.

Whereas if you look at what Exxon or with Chevron, I indicated from a production perspective, they had some unplanned downtime um in Australia and some of their other uh international operations, missed sticking with Exxon.

I'm just curious how much more upside do you anticipate for the stock here?

Yeah, we uh we really like what Exxon in particular is doing from a capital allocation perspective.

Um We had anticipated that they would buy back about $3 billion worth of shares in uh in just the second quarter.

They upped that um exceeded that by about uh they came in about at about 5 billion and they've indicated that on an annual basis, they want to buy 20 billion uh back in back in shares along with that they continued to grow the dividend.

Um From Exxon's perspective, we think that based on their production and their capital allocation framework, low double digits to mid teens type of a total return is our is our expectation for the stock there.

Brian comparing that to what you're seeing play out at Chevron because we had some commentary from Ceo Mike Werth this morning.

He remained very confident in the Hes deal, but when you take a look at the timeline of that, now, it's pushed out here to the third quarter of 2025.

Uh What, what does that ultimately then do, how much pressure maybe could that potentially put on Chevron's business or, or challenge its ability to compete here with Exxon at least over the coming quarters?

Yeah, I it is a really big uh overhang for the, for the Chevron stock.

Um He obviously is a very material um transaction and not only that but with hes, they're trying to pick up another big growth engine that being Guyana and just the uncertainty of what ultimately happens with that um until that arbitration hearing happens um a little less than a year from now, but the next May is, is, is a long time um for Chevron to be dealing with the, the he transaction, I I think from a business perspective, they're best just to keep their head down um by through um and, and execute on their existing business, um, and try to put the, put the has acquisition, you know, aside as they focus on that and then obviously deal with it when it comes around next May.

Uh, right before you came on, Shawna smartly pointed out that, uh, Chevron talked about moving its headquarters from, um, to Texas from California.

Uh, talk to me about how you kind of view that move and again, what it could mean for Chevron, the stock moving forward.

Yeah, I it's probably a long time coming.

Um frankly, they, they did remain in uh Maine in California.

Um for a long period, they have, they have gradually been building their an office in, in, in Houston.

In fact, I think today the Houston office section has more employees than their, than their Northern California office.

So it's probably is probably not any big surprise um that, that they're making the move.

Um nearly most of the larger energy companies now are, are headquartered in, in Texas.

Um So, so no surprise and I, I generally think that that that'll be perceived pretty favorably um from the investment community and uh and investors making that move.

All right.

Well, as you were looking at across your screen, still some negativity today, but uh interesting points moving forward there.

Thank you so much, Brian for joining us again, that was Brian Casson, senior portfolio manager and managing director at Tortoise Capital Advisors.