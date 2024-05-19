Advertisement
Canada markets closed

  • S&P/TSX

    22,465.37
    +165.57 (+0.74%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,303.27
    +6.17 (+0.12%)
     

  • DOW

    40,003.59
    +134.19 (+0.34%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7348
    +0.0002 (+0.03%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    80.00
    -0.06 (-0.07%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    90,220.83
    -879.48 (-0.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,353.24
    -20.60 (-1.50%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,419.80
    +2.40 (+0.10%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,095.72
    -0.53 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.4200
    +0.0430 (+0.98%)
     

  • NASDAQ

    16,685.97
    -12.33 (-0.07%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    11.99
    -0.43 (-3.46%)
     

  • FTSE

    8,420.26
    -18.39 (-0.22%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    38,787.38
    -132.92 (-0.34%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6757
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

Rescuers Search After Helicopter Carrying Iranian President Crashes

WSJ

The status of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi remained unclear after the helicopter carrying him crashed in northwestern Iran on Sunday. Photo: Iranian Red Crescent Society/Reuters; Vahid Salemi/Associated Press