Healthcare sector at an 'inflection point': Strategist

The healthcare sector may be moving towards a bounce back as the The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) hit an intraday record on Friday and remains at a high point for the year.

Fort Pitt Capital Group chief investment officer Dan Eye joins Market Domination says the healthcare space is headed towards an "inflation point." He says that companies' returns are normalizing after seeing a boom stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. Eye is bullish on the space arguing "analysts are expecting very strong earnings growth for this quarter and the picture should even improve in the coming quarters and into 2025. And the sector trades at a very reasonable valuation, a pretty significant discount to the overall S&P 500 as well."

Watch the video above to hear why Merck (MRK) and UnitedHealth Group (UNH) are two of Eye's top healthcare picks.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Market Domination.

ADVERTISEMENT

This post was written by Nicholas Jacobino

Video Transcript

The health care sector could be headed for a turnaround.

The ETF that tracks the S and P 500 health care sector today touching an intraday record.

That's its first since February.

I guess the turn around is already in place after several consecutive quarters of earnings declines.

Our next guest expects a return to growth this quarter.

We're looking at how to navigate the big picture with the Yahoo Finance playbook and joining us now is Dan I Fort Pitt Capital Group, Chief Investment Officer.

Indeed, it looks like the stocks are anticipating some return to growth here, Dan.

So what's driving that?

Yeah.

Well, I think um I think we are really in an in an inflection point, you know, it hasn't just been a a few quarters.

We've had actually six consecutive quarters of of earnings declines from the healthcare sector really is as these companies normalize after the dramatic pull forward from uh from COVID.

So we, we think we're at an inflection point.

Story continues

Uh, analysts are expecting very strong earnings growth for this quarter and the picture should even improve in the in the coming quarters and into 2025 and the the sector trades at a very reasonable valuation, a pretty significant discount to the overall uh S and P 500 is as well.

Uh You know, another big theme here, Dan in this sector, of course, has been M and M and A. I'm just curious if you expect that that trend to continue.

And if so Dan, you know, would there be any acquisition targets, possible ones on your radar?

I do expect it to continue, especially in the in the Pharma space where we have these, these companies that generate a tremendous amount of, of free cash flow.

And uh you know, most of those are looking to bolster their, their pipeline through bo both organic R and D and also through uh inorganic um acquisitions as as well.

But we tend to focus on, you know, some of the cleaner stories in the in the space and some of the companies that really have the uh the cash position to actually do the acquisitions.

Um There's also of course, the demographic trends that are maybe supportive of health care broadly here.

Um So when you try to pick stocks within health care, do you try and look at those that are trying to benefit from those demographic trends?

Specifically?

We do and I think those those demographics are extremely favorable for the health care sector.

Um You know, if we look back about about 10 years ago, you know, we had about 14% of the of the population above age 65 today.

That's, that's above 21%.

If we look at health care spending, um you know, 50 years ago, that was 5% of, of GDP today.

It's, it's closer to uh to 17% and, and rising.

So we think that just creates a very strong fundamental backdrop for a lot of pharmaceutical companies as well as health care insurance.

And Dan, I, I let's get some, some names as well.

Merck, for example, I think you noted is you actually your top pick in the pharmaceutical space.

How come?

Well, Merck just has a very solid top line revenue growth profile.

They've grown revenue at about 7% a year over the last five years, looks really attractive compared to their peers and we think that they can do it going forward.

A lot of that growth has really come from their Blockbuster cancer drug Krua.

And they're currently working on an injectable version of that drug which could extend patent protection well into the 2000 and uh and thirties, the company also has a really strong pipeline of drugs that they'll be bring into the market over the next 3 to 55 years.

And a lot of players in the farmer space just can't say that company that generates a lot of, of free cash flow, which gives them a lot of flexibility and optionality to do some of the things like I talked about.

Look at M and A opportunities raise the dividend and uh increase their buybacks.

One of the things that Merck isn't necessarily um exposed as to is, is the G LP one trend right now.

Um, or at least they don't have anything out at the moment and, and I'm wondering why, you know, if that was sort of a conscious move on your part not to pick one that, that, uh is, is leveraged to that or what you're thinking around.

That whole theme is, well, I would say it's, it's certainly something that, that Merck is, is looking at.

And, um, you know, I think if, if we were to see uh an acquisition, maybe that's one of their, their targets.

But I think when you look at at valuation, uh much different picture with, with Merck that only trades about 13 times next year's earnings estimate.

So there's not the, the amount of, of froth or over optimism I would say with, with some of the, the ones that are more exposed to the gl one space which is, is certainly becoming more competitive.

And Dan, another thing I, I wanna get your take on United Health, um, stock has not done much this year.

It's actually down about 3% but earnings on deck they report next week.

What, what do you expect to hear, Dan?

Yeah, I think the real focus for UN H this quarter is gonna be on the medical loss ratio.

That's really what's put a, put a hamper on the, on the stock, they're having to pay out a higher percentage of their insurance premiums in medical costs.

We think that that's really a hangover from, you know, the COVID environment where everybody delayed um medical visits and, and procedures.

But over the over the long term, this is a company that's grown their earnings per share and mid to high teens.

That's right in line with their medium term guidance going forward.

We think that's very doable.

And uh we're really looking at the name as a, as a growth company that's trading at a, a value, multiple stock only trades at about 16 times.

And if they are growing earnings, you know, in the mid teens, that's a very attractive set up in our view.

Uh I'm wondering, um, you know, there were recently reports that the FTC was looking into suing the uh pharmacy benefit managers, is that a risk that you're looking at in, in uh this sector at this point?

Are you trying to avoid some exposure to that?

Well, I think we just realize in, in general that, um you know, health care stocks tend to be the, the punching bag sometimes in uh in the political season.

And um it's just, you know, it seems like it's very popular for, for the politicians to uh to point the finger at, at uh PB MS.

But when you dig into the business, I mean, these are extremely low margin businesses.

It's all driven by, by volume.

So I think the more that, you know, you really, you really dig in II, I don't think it's, it's very easy to, to say that they're out there gouging the, the consumers.

Dan, great to have you on the show today.

Thanks so much for joining us.

Thank you.