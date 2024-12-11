Healthcare industry dynamics, Netflix upgrade: Catalysts

Seana Smith and Madison Mills break down a slew of market developments on Catalysts.

Energy Word Founder Daniel Dicker shares insights on current oil market dynamics. Anomaly CEO Mike Desjadon breaks down the current state of the healthcare industry following the assassination of UnitedHealthcare (UNH) CEO Brian Thompson.

Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka details how retail companies are preparing for a potential trade war under the Trump administration.

Yahoo Finance Senior Autos Reporter Pras Subramanian discusses the factors driving inflation in the auto industry. Meanwhile, MotorTrend Group CEO & President Alex Wellen breaks down the potential impact of tariffs.

Yahoo Finance trending stocks covered in today's show include Netflix (NFLX) and Exxon Mobil (XOM).

This post was written by Angel Smith