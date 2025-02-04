Health, pharma stocks fall as RFK Jr. clears crucial vote

Health and pharmaceutical stocks — including Moderna (MRNA), Pfizer (PFE), BioNTech (BNTX), Novavax (NVAX) — are under pressure on Tuesday after Robert F. Kennedy Jr. passed the Senate Finance Committee's vote on the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary nominee. His nomination will now proceed to a full Senate vote.

Wealth anchor Brad Smith is joined by Seana Smith in analyzing the market reaction, exploring several of Kennedy Jr.'s controversial views on healthcare issues, particularly vaccines.

To watch more expert insights and analysis on the latest market action, check out more Wealth here.

This post was written by Angel Smith