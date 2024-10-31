Health insurer Cigna beats Q3 earnings estimates, stock rises

Health insurance company Cigna Group (CI) topped revenue and profit estimates in its third quarter earnings results, while the company reaffirmed its full-year outlook

Morning Brief anchors Julie Hyman and Brad Smith lay out certain healthcare challenges the insurer may face moving forward, including recent changes to the Medicare Advantage plan's drug coverage.

Video Transcript

The insurer here is topping analysts profit estimates and affirming its full year outlook amid strength from its ever North division, which actually includes pharmacy benefits and other services here.

Shares jumping, jumping as Destiny's Child would say up by about 8.3% we'll call it right now, UH, the company and David Cordani, who was the chairman and CEO of Cigna, saying that it comes back to discipline execution of their strategic plan, comprehensive health services, ensuring that they remain well positioned in a highly dynamic environment.

That dynamic environment is about to get even more dynamic when you think about some of the health care changes that we've been, uh, identifying for our folks and our viewers over on wealth here coming towards the end of this year.

And that can certainly impact the number of people who are beginning that open enrollment process over these next few weeks and the health care plans that they select here.

So you talk about the dynamism within the health care space.

The costs are higher for labour within it, and then additionally, for some of the ability to execute on the services as well that being passed largely to the consumer.

But it is an upfront consideration for Cigna and how they kind of put together their different health plans.

Yeah, I mean, a lot of the the There was sort of an interesting divide within the health insurance business this earnings season, some of the companies being really hit hard by their Medicare and Medicaid businesses.

But some of the companies that serve that that sector did better.

It was a little bit confusing for investors.

I think Cigna is exiting the private Medicare advantage business.

It's north well or ever North.

Excuse me.

Ever North Division did well, which is in pharmacy benefits and specialty pharmacy.

So that part of the business operating a little bit better And also, by the way, will we have another round of merger talks between Cigna and Humana?

That's something that Bloomberg had reported on, Uh, so we'll see if they get any questions on that on the call