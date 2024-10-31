Health insurance open enrollment 2025: What you need to know

The 2025 health insurance open enrollment period begins tomorrow, November 1, and will run through December 15. Wealth Host Brad Smith breaks down top medical coverage plans — explaining the differences between High-Deductible Health Plans (HDHP), Preferred Provider Organization plans (PPO), and Health-Managed Organization plans (HMO).

Open enrollment begins November 1st and runs through December 15th.

Here's a breakdown of the most common options you'll see for your medical coverage in 2025 HMO, or Health Maintenance Organisation plans.

Limit your coverage to in network providers in a specific area or even a single medical practise.

You must have a dedicated primary care doctor who has to refer you to specialists now PPO or preferred provider Organisation Plans will allow you to see a network of providers and do not require referrals for specialists.

You may have a specific deductible for out of network care, though, and high deductible health plans have lower monthly premiums.

But you must pay more out of pocket towards your care before the health insurance company covers your costs.

And high deductible plans are often paired with a health savings account.

So H SAS they don't provide direct medical coverage.

But they do allow you to set aside money every month tax free that can be used to pay for eligible medical expenses.

Some employers will also contribute to your HS A.

If you don't have insurance through an employer, Medicare or Medicaid, then you can go to healthcare.gov to check your eligibility to purchase a plan on the exchange.

And if you don't choose a plan by December 15th, you can still sign up through January 15th, but your coverage won't begin until February 1st.