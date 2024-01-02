Harvard President Resigns in Response to Recent Criticism
Harvard University President Claudine Gay resigned after facing accusations of plagiarism and a backlash against her response to antisemitism on campus. Photo: Ken Cedeno/Reuters
Harvard University President Claudine Gay resigned after facing accusations of plagiarism and a backlash against her response to antisemitism on campus. Photo: Ken Cedeno/Reuters
The holiday photo absence has only added to the mystery surrounding the ex-first lady, who has been MIA from her husband's 2024 campaign and court appearances.
Turkey has refused to allow Royal Navy minehunters donated to Ukraine to pass through its waters, blocking them from reaching the Black Sea.
The unnamed Ukrainian soldier said Elon Musk "switched off" access to Starlink, ruining a drone attack on the Russian navy, per Ukrainska Pravda.
The Georgia Republican got called out on social media for disparaging the Democratic ex-president while ignoring the sex offender's friendship with Trump.
Mr Giuliani said he ‘didn’t know how to go about’ applying for a pension
Former President Trump took to social media Monday to rail against former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and special counsel Jack Smith in a Truth Social post regarding an immunity claim. Trump did not fully address a specific claim, but instead said in the post that Cheney “suffers from TDS (Trump Derangement Syndrome), and was defeated…
In a new filing in the federal election interference case, special counsel Jack Smith cites Donald Trump's own argument that immunity from prosecution ends with presidency.
Today, we discuss the latest, massive strikes on Ukrainian cities as Russia launches another huge and deadly bombardment and analyse the scandal in Russia as a ‘nearly naked’ party outrages public opinion and the Kremlin.
An official survey of China's manufacturers showed factory activity contracted for the third straight month in December.
The far-right lawmaker explained why she's hightailing it to a safer seat in this year's election.
Fox News' Trey Yingst on the latest from the war in Israel as fighting continues with no end in sight
Dr. Janette Nesheiwat said that if Trump is both reelected and convicted of a crime, he could just do the job from behind bars.
A man was arrested early Tuesday after he broke into the Colorado Supreme Court building overnight and opened fire inside the building, state police said in a news release.
The memo sent to staff in the Prime Minister's Office to announce the hiring of Max Valiquette as the government's new executive director of communications said the former marketing executive would be focused on, among other things, "aligning the entire team under a clear narrative."In politics, a clear narrative isn't everything, but it's a lot. And at least one of the reasons for the Liberal government's struggles in 2023 might be that Justin Trudeau's side lacked a compelling narrative — a ti
Ukraine is expecting the West to take resolute action and express condemnation after the second massive Russian attack in the last four days, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Twitter (X) on Jan. 2.
Christina Bobb accused opponents of the former president of putting out ‘propaganda’ to harm his 2024 presidential run
BEIRUT (AP) — An explosion in Beirut on Tuesday killed Saleh Arouri, a top official with the Palestinian militant group Hamas and three others, officials with Hamas and the Lebanese group Hezbollah said. Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency said the blast killed four people and was carried out by an Israeli drone. Israeli officials declined to comment. If Israel is behind the attack it could mark a major escalation in the Middle East conflict. Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah has vow
In 2024, more people around the world will take to the polls than ever before. From India to Iceland, the UK to Uruguay, more than two billion people in 50 countries will decide who governs them. And yet democracy has rarely felt more precarious.
The Home Secretary said the ban will cut migration by tens of thousands.
French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin has announced in a letter that from 1 January 2024, France will no longer accept new imams trained and sent by other countries. This in a bid to reduce "foreign influence" on Islam in France. That means by 1 April 2024, imams sent from other countries still present in France will not be able to remain under their current status.Instead, they will have to change their status and a specific framework will be implemented to enable associations managing place