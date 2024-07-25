What Harris can do to win independent voters: Fmr. congressman

More than 350 foreign policy and national security leaders, including former secretaries of state and defense, signed an open letter on Tuesday endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election. Former Congressman Patrick Murphy (D-PA) signed the letter, and joins Catalysts to discuss why he's pledged his support for Harris in November.

"She spent more years as a prosecutor, as an ADA, as a DA, as the attorney general than she did in politics as a US senator or the vice president. But there's a real contrast, and you have to let people know what the contrast is. And not just about, obviously, someone who believes in the rule of law versus someone who doesn't, but also how she's going to continue to keep our family safe here at home," Murphy explains. He points to a declining crime rate and strong GDP growth as positive indicators of her work under the Biden Administration as areas she could potentially draw in the independent vote.

As inflation remains a challenge for most of Americans, he argues that "people need to realize that when Donald Trump was the president of the United States, in those four years, the debt increased $8 trillion. Under President Biden, it increased $4 trillion." He believes that many voters don't understand this concept because economic sentiment going into an election is established in the summer beforehand: "They look at inflation, it was 9%. Now, it's down to less than 3%. But no one's spiking the football. They understand they have to do more."

With the Democratic National Convention approaching quickly, the Harris campaign is weighing its choices for vice president. Murphy points to Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg as the top three picks in the veepstakes. He adds, "I think America will win if either one of those three is picked."

So we're going to get to that and thank you so much for coming in.

But I have to start on your recent time on the campaign trail with President Biden.

You saw him up close.

Something that so many people across the country would love to have insight into.

How did he seem to you?

Listen, he was back home.

He was our third senator when he was in the US Senate because he's from Scranton, Pennsylvania.

So he was upbeat.

He was positive, uh listen, the the Air Force one was in the background.

So it's a little loud but uh he was ready, you know, he's ready to go, but then he obviously just got COVID recently and he's still in recovery.

But uh you know what he did last night on that speech about putting the country before himself.

I mean, it's hard when you are the Democratic nominee, the sitting president to say, hey, I'm gonna take a step back.

Allow the next generation, a new generation of leaders, people like Kamala Harris and others to really take the torch and move it forward.

What do you think?

Congressman Vice President Harris on her in her campaign or, or whoever ultimately becomes being the Democratic nominee?

What do they, what kind of shift in tone do you think needs to happen in order to win over that independent vote?

We've been talking to so many strategists, political strategists over the last several weeks and they talk about how important that independent vote is.

What do they need to do to capture that?

No.

And I was an independent most of my life when I was in the army.

You know, they kind of when I joined in 19, I said, listen, we're unaffiliated.

We're not political.

So I was an independent uh until I ran for Congress and won.

But uh I really think it's, it's telling people not just why the other person shouldn't be hired but why you should be hired, right.

So when you have Kamal Harris, yes, she said it's talking about being a former prosecutor.

She spent more years as a prosecutor, as an ad a as ad a as the attorney general than she did in politics as a US senator or the vice president.

But there's a real contrast and you have to let people know what the contract says and not just about, you know, obviously someone who believes in the rule of law versus someone who doesn't, but also how she's gonna continue to keep our family safe here at home.

I mean, the com, the crime rate's gone down, the economy is moving.

I mean, we just got the GDP numbers this morning, 2.8% growth.

You know, people forget that there was 26 million Americans unemployed and you know, they have built the economy, they're moving things forward, manufacturing is back, um Jobs are back, inflation is down.

So, you know, we gotta keep moving and you were able to win over that independent vote.

So, so when it comes to the economy, specifically, inflation is something that millions and, and our viewers are still struggling with at this point, what is it that you think has not registered with the American voter right now?

When you take a look at the polls, many Americans still blame President Biden right now for that higher inflation number.

So what do you think needs to do?

Well, listen, I I think the the reality of it is that people have been through the ringer so I don't blame them, they should be angry, right?

I mean, we just went through a global health pandemic and, and with COVID, we lost a million Americans.

Um and um and inflation was at 9%.

And part of that was frankly, you know, too much government spending and, and the debt.

But people need to realize that when Donald Trump was the president of States in those four years, the debt increased $8 trillion under President Biden increased $4 trillion.

You know, I'm a blue dog Democrat like I don't think it should, we should be adding to our debt because I have two little kids and, and when every American owes over $100,000 to a national debt and the debt that we have to pay interest on, by the way, it's like a bad credit card, we gotta do better.

And I think most folks, most serious folks in Washington understand that and especially in the business community, you were mentioning some of the policy under the Biden administration that have been successful, but that didn't show up in his polling, right?

And that makes me wonder was it really just about the mental acuity piece for voters?

And of course, then that makes me wonder about some of the talking points that we're hearing from the Trump campaign about whether or not he has the mental acuity to stay in office through November.

What do you say to voters who might be questioning that?

Well, I think most folks realize that like the really economic sentiment going to the presidential year is really established in the summer beforehand.

Right.

So you look at the fact that gas prices were over $5.

Now, I got gas in Wildwood, New Jersey this morning.

It was 342.

Right.

So, they look at inflation, it was a 9%.

Now.

It's down to less than 3%.

Right.

But no one's spiking the football.

They understand they have to do more, but there's no doubt with a new voice, a new leader in Kamala Harris that they could really move forward, you know, getting that message right?

And this race is really going to be a contrast, not just about, you know, keeping family safe and keeping the economy moving forward, but people want to go back to the past versus people want to go to the future.

Do you think Harris needs Shapiro on the ticket to win since you're, listen, I, I'm, I'm torn because I, I love, I think we have an embarrassment of riches.

I think you look at the top nominees for the Beeps stakes which are gonna be decided the next two weeks before August 7th.

Um I think Josh Shapiro is phenomenal.

I think that carries Pennsylvania if he's the vice president.

I think Tim Walls, uh, who was my roommate when I was in Congress.

We were both army guys.

He was a command sergeant major, Governor of Minnesota.

I, I think, you know, he wrote the post ig I Bill where there's like 1.1 million young Americans in college and universities under what Tim walls did.

And I think Secretary Pete Buttigieg, you know, with transportation, when you pass that I par the infrastructure bill that they used to talk about in the last administration that they got it done.

And now there's 56,000 projects of getting people back to work.

Um I think we have those three are the top three, I think in the veep stakes, uh, they both bring new energy and both have a different perspective.

And, you know, I think America will win if either one of those 31 of those three I is picked.