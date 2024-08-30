Harris-Walz 2024: Key takeaways from first joint interview

Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz sat down for an exclusive interview with CNN on Thursday. It was Harris's first interview since President Joe Biden announced he would no longer run for reelection. During the interview, the pair addressed a variety of economic issues and policy proposals.

Yahoo Finance senior columnist Rick Newman analyzes the interview, discussing its potential impact on their campaign.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Catalysts.

This post was written by Angel Smith

Video Transcript

Vice President Harris and Minnesota Governor Walls on prime time Thursday evening with cnn's Dana Bash for the first TV interview as the official 2024 democratic nominees.

They discussed a number of economic issues from housing to the child tax credit to fracking yahoo.

Finance's Rick Newman joins us now to break it down for us.

Rick, what were your biggest takeaways here?

So much drama guys, Kamala Harris, the first interview, Dun Dun Du.

Ok. Well, we got the first interview out of the way.

Uh I, you know, I think she maybe got a B or A B minus.

Um She didn't do anything damaging to her campaign.

I don't think she uh lit the airwaves on fire either.

She was very guarded.

Uh, when she answered questions about, about what she's changed her positions on things such as a ban on fracking, which she used to support, but she no longer supports some of the other things she said she was for when she ran for president the first time in 2020 that she's no longer for.

Um, so, uh we got that out of the way and I guess now we move on to uh the debate that's coming up uh, next uh next week between her and Donald Trump.

Uh, Rick, do you get the sense that this is a Kamala Harris, a vice president Harris that's trying to have the appeal of, of a more business friendly or one that is at least more amenable to extending or expanding relationship that may not have been there before with the business community.

Story continues

Uh, I, I think, um, it's a little bit more geared toward getting moderate votes that, uh she probably would not have gotten, had she become the democratic presidential candidate in 2020.

So, just to go back to the fracking ban, fracking, uh you know, the new technique for drilling for oil and gas is pretty important in Pennsylvania and in uh South West Pennsylvania, in particular where there's a huge shale formation and there are, you know, something like 25,000, 30,000 jobs in the oil and gas industry in Pennsylvania.

And she has to win Pennsylvania to win the White House basically.

And it's super close.

So I think she's thinking really hard about how to make sure at the minimum.

She doesn't turn off those voters in Pennsylvania and maybe it gets a few of them.

So, yes, I mean, the bank shot here is, yes, it does sound friendlier certainly to the, uh, to the fossil fuel industry.

She, she's not talking about attacking the fossil fuel industry.

I mean, she's basically trying to split the difference between what Biden has done and what she backed with the Green New Deal in 2020.

Basically saying, well, um I've been able to change my position because we got all this legislation passed under the Biden administration.

So now we are supporting green energy, we got all these green energy subsidies in place.

So we no longer need a ban on fracking.

Um But you know, she, she's, when you're, when you're explaining, you're not winning in politics.

So she had to explain herself on that issue.

So I think what, what remains for the next few weeks is can she now move forward?

She needs to get beyond explaining what she stood for in the past and be talking about what she wants to do in the future.