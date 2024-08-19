Harris vs. Trump: Will their econ agendas hurt the economy?

Over the past several days, both Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump spoke about their US economic policies at their respective campaign events. The Harris campaign is expected to shed more light on its economic policy agenda at this week's Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago.

Goldman Sachs chief economist Jan Hatzius joins Catalysts to break down each candidate's economic policies and how they could be expected to impact the US economy should either win.

"If President Trump wins again, I think... there's going to be an increase in tariffs probably in a second Trump administration. We have looked at this, obviously, the impact on inflation and growth is going to depend on how much of his plans would actually be realized, but it would probably increase inflation," says Hatzius.

For Harris, Hatzius claims: "I think very likely we would see an increase in taxes, especially at the higher end of the income spectrum. So the top marginal income tax rate would undoubtedly rise back to the 39.6% that we were at until 2017. There are some additional sizable tax hikes in the program. And so I think those are important fiscal effects that would have an impact."

Hatzius characterized Harris's policies as a "continuation, for the most part," of President Biden's own economic agenda.

Catch Yahoo Finance's full interview with Goldman Sachs chief economist Jan Hatzius.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Catalysts.

This post was written by Nicholas Jacobino

Video Transcript

I'm curious from your perspective.

What letter grade would you give the economic policies of both Trump and Harris?

They They've really started to narrow in on those policies over the course of the last week here.

So we don't We're not really in the business of assigning letter grades to political candidates.

Uh, you know, I do think that, uh, obviously there are some important potential changes in in in policy.

Story continues

And I think there are some differences in fiscal policy, uh, with a, uh, you know, an extension of the of the tax cuts that, uh uh, that that were passed in 2017.

If President Trump wins again, you know, I think on the other hand, there's going to be an increase in tariffs, probably in a second trump administration.

We have looked at this.

Obviously, the impact on inflation and growth is going to depend on how much of his plans would actually be realised.

But it would probably increase inflation, and it could increase inflation, you know, at least over a shorter period, it's more of a price level effect.

But those would be important effects on the economy and potentially also for Fed policy.

So Jan. Now, what is your assessment of Harris' agenda so far?

It was light on details, but just in terms of her priorities and what she is aiming to do when it comes to price gouging some help with that housing market.

Do you have any first look or first insight maybe into how you think that could potentially affect the economy?

Look, I think the main thing as far as the Harris presidency is concerned, is that I think it would be a continuation.

For the most part in of President Biden's economic policies, I think very likely we would see an increase in taxes, especially at the higher end of the income spectrum.

So the top marginal income tax rate would undoubtedly rise back to the 39.6% that we were at until 2017.

Uh, there are some additional, uh, sizable tax hikes in the, uh in, in in the programme.

And so, you know, I think those are, uh, important.

Uh, you know, fiscal effects that, uh, would have an impact.

Yeah, I'm just listening to your take on on both of them.

So if President Trump wins, might get more inflation because of potential tariffs.

If, uh, Harris Vice President Harris wins, we might get higher taxes.

Do investors really understand that whoever wins the White House, we might be headed to just a, uh, 45 years or a decade of slower growth and many people have come to expect Well, I'm not sure that we are going to have slower growth.

I mean, I think there are certainly economic policy challenges, and we do have a very large federal deficit that will need to be brought down over time, and that is going to weigh on growth, at least in the short term.

But there are also some important positives.

And I would say the impact of continued strong labour force growth, though probably not as rapid as what we've seen in the, uh, you know, in the past, uh, in the past couple of years, because of the immigration surge, but still healthy labour force growth and productivity growth, that has been, uh, pretty encouraging as well.

Um, you know, we do think that over time we'll see a bigger impact from generative A I on productivity growth, and we have raised our longer term potential growth estimates for the US from a little under 2% to a little over 2% in the early 2030.

So there are many uncertainties around the economic outlook, but I certainly wouldn't say that they are all in a downward direction.