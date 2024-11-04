Advertisement
Canada markets open in 8 hours 56 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    24,255.16
    +98.26 (+0.41%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,728.80
    +23.35 (+0.41%)
     

  • DOW

    42,052.19
    +288.69 (+0.69%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7192
    +0.0024 (+0.33%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    70.77
    +1.28 (+1.84%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    95,891.38
    +677.74 (+0.71%)
     

  • XRP CAD

    0.70
    -0.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,751.00
    +1.80 (+0.07%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,210.13
    +13.48 (+0.61%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.3610
    +0.0770 (+1.80%)
     

  • NASDAQ futures

    20,223.75
    +70.50 (+0.35%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    21.88
    -1.28 (-5.53%)
     

  • FTSE

    8,177.15
    +67.05 (+0.83%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    38,053.67
    -1,027.53 (-2.63%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6598
    -0.0014 (-0.21%)
     

Harris, Trump Focus on Swing States in Final Weekend Before Election Day

WSJ

Kamala Harris closed out the final days of her campaign in Michigan. Donald Trump hosted rallies targeting swing states in the East. Here are the highlights of the final weekend before Election Day.