Harris, Trump Focus on Swing States in Final Weekend Before Election Day

STORY: :: Harris makes closing pitch at Michigan rally,vows to end conflict in Gaza if elected:: November 3, 2024:: East Lansing, Michigan"This year has been difficult, given the scale of death and destruction in Gaza and given the civilian casualties and displacement in Lebanon, it is devastating. And as president, I will do everything in my power to end the war in Gaza, to bring home the hostages, end the suffering in Gaza, ensure Israel is secure, and ensure the Palestinian people can realize their right to dignity, freedom, security, and self-determination.""And so, in these final hours, let us remember that there is power in knowing that we are together. And let us remember that your vote is your voice and your voice is your power. And you are powerful. And you remember that."Harris addressed Michigan's 200,000 Arab Americans, starting her speech with a nod to civilian victims of Israel's conflict with Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon.Harris faces skepticism from some who are frustrated that she has not done more to help end the war in Gaza and scale back aid to Israel. Harris' Republican rival Donald Trump visited Dearborn, Michigan, the heart of the Arab American community, on Friday (November 1) and vowed to end the conflict in the Middle East without saying how.Harris did not mention Trump's name during the 25-minute speech, only referring to 'certain individuals.'Opinion polls show the pair locked in a tight race, with Vice President Harris, 60, bolstered by strong support among female voters while former President Trump, 78, gains ground with Hispanic voters, especially men.