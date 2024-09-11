Harris and Trump Clash on Ukraine: Putin Would 'Eat You For Lunch'

Reuters

Russian forces have begun a significant counter offensive against Ukrainian troops who smashed their way into western Russia last month, and have taken some territory back, pro-Moscow war bloggers said. Ukraine on Aug. 6 launched the biggest foreign attack on Russia since World War Two, bursting through the border into the region of Kursk with thousands of troops supported by swarms of drones and heavy weaponry, including Western made arms. Yuri Podolyaka, an Ukrainian-born, pro-Russian military blogger, and two other influential bloggers - Rybar and the Two Majors - said that Russian forces had begun a significant counter-offensive in Kursk.