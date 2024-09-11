Advertisement
Canada markets open in 7 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    23,003.09
    -24.06 (-0.10%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,495.52
    +24.47 (+0.45%)
     

  • DOW

    40,736.96
    -92.63 (-0.23%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7356
    +0.0008 (+0.11%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    66.40
    +0.65 (+0.99%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    76,656.24
    -601.91 (-0.78%)
     

  • XRP CAD

    0.72
    -0.01 (-1.01%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,551.30
    +8.20 (+0.32%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,097.44
    -0.34 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6460
    -0.0510 (-1.38%)
     

  • NASDAQ futures

    18,749.75
    -114.25 (-0.61%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    19.08
    -0.37 (-1.90%)
     

  • FTSE

    8,205.98
    -64.86 (-0.78%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    35,607.30
    -551.86 (-1.53%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6655
    -0.0010 (-0.15%)
     

Harris and Trump Clash on Ukraine: Putin Would 'Eat You For Lunch'

WSJ

Former President Donald Trump claimed he would resolve the conflict between Russia and Ukraine in a debate with Vice President Kamala Harris.